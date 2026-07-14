The Bitcoin price is drifting in the low $60,000s with no obvious floor catalyst in sight. CoinGecko has BTC at $63,400, down -1.80% in 24 hours. One key support pillar has quietly gone quiet, and the market is only beginning to price that in.

Strategy filed an 8-K on Monday confirming it raised $466.7M through its at-the-market (ATM) equity program, bringing its USD reserve to $3Bn, but made zero bitcoin purchases last week, leaving holdings flat at 843,775 BTC with an average cost basis of $75,476.

Strategy has increased its USD Reserve by $450 million. As of 7/12/2026, we hodl ₿843,775 in our BTC Reserves and $3.0 billion in our USD Reserves. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/0YQTQd7CXS — Strategy (@Strategy) July 13, 2026

The cash build is defensive: those reserves service preferred stock dividends and debt interest, not BTC accumulation. MSTR shares were tracking 3% lower pre-market as that filing dropped.

Strip out the Strategy bid, and the demand picture thins considerably. On-chain data already flagged buyer drought and ETF fatigue before this week’s confirmation, and TradingView’s chart work shows BTC breaking down from a multi-month symmetrical triangle.

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Can Bitcoin Price Hold $60,000 After the Triangle Breakdown?

$BTC is holding above the $62,500 level for now. A daily close below $62,000-$62,500 would be bad for Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/PG6yMGBp5A — Ted (@TedPillows) July 14, 2026

The immediate technical picture is unambiguous: BTC has broken the lower bound of a multi-month symmetrical triangle, a pattern that typically resolves with sustained directional follow-through.

The $60,000–$61,500 zone absorbed the initial liquidation flush, but that was mechanical (stop-runs and forced closes), not organic demand. The 24-hour range is currently spanning roughly $61,800 to $63,700, a narrow band that reflects indecision rather than accumulation.

CEX spot volumes did climb 15.3% to $1.11 trillion in June, with real-world asset (RWA) perpetual volumes hitting a record $311Bn, suggesting institutional positioning remains active at the infrastructure level even if directional bets are hedged.

Three scenarios frame the near-term path.

Bull case: spot ETF inflows re-accelerate and Strategy resumes purchases, reclaiming $65,000 and invalidating the triangle breakdown.

Base case: BTC grinds sideways in the $60,000–$64,000 range as the market digests the liquidation event and waits for a fresh demand catalyst.

Bear case: another leg lower tests $58,000–$59,000 if ETF flows stay muted and macro risk-off accelerates; the demand void left by Strategy’s pause is not trivially filled.

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Bitcoin Hyper Eyes Early-Stage Positioning While BTC Tests Structural Support

A Bitcoin price jammed below its cost basis for Strategy’s entire stack, with the firm’s buying program on pause, is a specific kind of market environment: range-bound, momentum-depleted, and increasingly hostile to late-cycle spot longs.

Rotation into earlier-stage infrastructure plays tends to accelerate under exactly these conditions, when the asymmetry of large-cap BTC moves is compressed.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure built around Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, the pitch being sub-second finality and low-cost smart contract execution anchored to Bitcoin’s security model, a combination that does not currently exist at scale.

The presale has raised $32,963,017.80 at a current price of $0.0136831, with staking live for early participants. As Strategy recycles capital into cash reserves rather than BTC, the narrative of the Bitcoin ecosystem expanding faster, being programmable, and being cheaper gains relative traction.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

This article is not financial advice. Conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Crypto markets are highly volatile.

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