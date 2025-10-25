Bitwise CEO Reacts as LinkedIn Founder Buys a CryptoPunk

Key Notes

Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO, took to X to highlight that several crypto holders have begun to reveal themselves in recent times. In light of this new trend, he noted that those who do not own crypto often realize that they are the minority. Horsley’s statement was a reaction to Reid Hoffman’s recent purchase of CryptoPunk.

Crypto is Now Less Taboo

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman made a post on October 24, announcing that he had purchased a digital collectible dubbed CryptoPunk a few months ago.

He surprised a number of his followers by stating that he has been investing in the digital asset space for approximately 13 years. According to the founder, he has now joined one of crypto’s most impactful communities.

Horsley highlighted how most of the “impressive people and firms” that have cryptocurrencies in their portfolio hardly make any noise about it.

So far, most of the impressive people and firms that own crypto don’t say anything. As they start to reveal themselves now that crypto is less taboo, skeptics are going to be surprised to realize they are actually the minority. https://t.co/0BHfwqguW0 — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) October 25, 2025

However, the situation has changed recently as quite a number of them have started to reveal themselves. Their confidence to come out is likely prompted by crypto’s new status globally.

As Horsley puts it, “crypto is less taboo,” hence the willingness to become open. Consequently, many skeptics will find the revelation surprising. Bitwise CEO claimed that they will realize that they are actually the minority.

Institutional Investors Defy JPMorgan’s Analysis

Like Horsley rightly pointed out, there has been a significant increase in the number of those who own cryptocurrency.

The trend is most common among institutional investors, especially with Michael Saylor’s Strategy holding the baton. It is supported by Sygnum Bank’s annual survey, which revealed that 57% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto allocations.

Still, Horsley’s statement is a far cry from JPMorgan analysts’ opinion. These entities noted that 71% of investors plan to avoid crypto in 2025 entirely. At the time, there was already some slight growth in crypto involvement, but the overall atmosphere still reeked of skepticism. This was due to the market volatility and unclear regulations.

However, there have been some improvements in the market, especially with Donald Trump becoming president of the United States.

