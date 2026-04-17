Henry Paulson, who served as Treasury Secretary from 2006 to 2009 and architected the $700Bn TARP stabilization during the 2008 financial crisis, warned on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week that the US Treasury market faces the risk of a “vicious” crash, calling for a “break-the-glass” emergency contingency plan to be prepared for immediate deployment.

His proposed measures include closing tax loopholes, overhauling Social Security, and restructuring healthcare spending – a scope that signals Paulson views the fiscal trajectory as a structural problem, not a cyclical one. US national debt stood at approximately $38.9Bn as of mid-April 2026, with the debt-to-GDP ratio near 100% and the peacetime deficit running at a record 7% of GDP.

What I’m watching tonight: “Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis” HBO / Vice production Third time watching it. A FANTASTIC perspective into the inside baseball between the Secretary of Treasury (Henry Paulson), Federal Reserve Bank of NY President (Tim… — Jeff Walton (@PunterJeff) April 12, 2025

We suspect Paulson’s intervention carries a weight distinct from the steady stream of deficit warnings that have circulated since the post-COVID fiscal expansion. A figure of his institutional standing – with direct experience managing a systemic liquidity crisis – invoking emergency language in a public forum is a signal of a different category than analyst commentary.

For crypto markets specifically, the more consequential question is not whether Paulson’s forecast proves accurate, but whether his warning accelerates the repricing of sovereign credibility risk that has already begun to appear in yield curve dynamics – and which transmission channel carries that repricing into digital asset valuations.

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Treasury Yield Stress, Dollar Credibility, and the Liquidity Transmission Channel

The mechanism functions as follows: when a sovereign borrower of the US government’s scale runs a 7% peacetime deficit against a 100% debt-to-GDP ratio, the marginal buyer of Treasuries begins demanding additional yield to compensate for duration risk and fiscal sustainability concerns.

That demand is independent of Federal Reserve policy. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon articulated the dynamic directly, warning that rising Treasury yields could force higher borrowing costs for the government and mortgage markets, regardless of Fed action, driven purely by investor demand for risk compensation in an environment of outsized issuance.

The transmission chain operates as follows: elevated auction supply without commensurate foreign or domestic demand pushes yields higher at the long end; higher long-end yields tighten real financial conditions across the economy; tighter real conditions reduce the present value of risk assets while simultaneously elevating the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, Bitcoin foremost among them.

The 2022 episode remains the cleanest empirical reference: Fed rate hikes produced a 65% collapse in Bitcoin’s price as capital rotated out of risk assets and into suddenly competitive fixed income. A Treasury market stress event that drove yields higher through credibility erosion rather than Fed action would transmit through an identical channel, at potentially greater speed.

Paulson’s warning arrives alongside criticism from American Enterprise Institute analysts who have described current budget policy as “grossly irresponsible” and noted that bond markets are monitoring fiscal decisions with increasing vigilance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly dismissed such alarms, stating on CBS News in June 2025 that Dimon’s track record of failing to act on warnings undermines the credibility of the current concern. That disagreement between the sitting Treasury secretary and a former one, with senior bank leadership aligned with the latter, is itself a signal worth pricing.

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Bitcoin, Safe-Haven Rotation, and the Real Yield Compression Trade

The crypto transmission from a Treasury stress event is not uniform – it depends critically on which regime dominates as stress escalates. Two competing channels operate here, and they do not point in the same direction at the same time.

In a rising-yield regime driven by orderly fiscal concern, the transmission is negative for Bitcoin. Higher real yields increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset, institutional risk appetite contracts, and capital rotates toward fixed income as it did in 2022. Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has strengthened in recent macro cycles, but that correlation breaks down when real yields rise sharply – gold holds better than Bitcoin in those environments because its safe-haven bid is more established among traditional allocators.

In a credibility-crisis regime – where the concern shifts from fiscal sustainability to dollar debasement and Treasury market dysfunction – the transmission reverses. Historically, dollar weakness driven by sovereign credibility losses has produced a safe-haven bid for hard assets, and Bitcoin’s fixed supply schedule positions it alongside gold as a debasement hedge.

The bull case for crypto in a Paulson-scenario-realized world is precisely this channel: institutional capital, having lost confidence in the real return of long-duration Treasuries, rotates toward assets with no counterparty risk and no inflationary dilution mechanism.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.