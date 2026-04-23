Solana USD Surges +4%: Is $100 SOL Back on the Menu?

Solana USD is trading near $85.59–$86 on major exchanges, up approximately 3.5% in 24 hours, but the number that matters most right now may not be the spot price. U.S. spot Solana ETF assets have crossed $1Bn in combined AUM, with Goldman Sachs disclosing $108M in SOL ETF holdings as of April 2026, the kind of institutional signal that tends to reframe a price conversation entirely. Whether that reframing leads to a breakout or another rejection is the open question.

Bitwise’s BSOL alone commands roughly 62% of the U.S. SOL ETF market, pulling in $15.5M in a single session on April 17, per CoinGlass data. Meanwhile, Arkham tracked Alameda Research unstaking $16M in SOL for potential creditor distribution in FTX bankruptcy proceedings, adding a layer of sell-side overhang to an already cautious tape.

However, there is some serious momentum behind Solana right now, with the BTC price pushing toward an $80,000 re-test, major cap altcoins are following in its footsteps, with SOL sitting just below $90 following a near +7% move in the past week.

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

Can Solana USD Price Break $100 This Week?

SOL is currently pinned in a tight band between $85 support and $87.10 resistance, with the H4 chart showing a channel breakout attempt near $85.87 that has yet to produce follow-through. 24-hour trading volume sits between $3.31Bn and $9.91Bn, depending on the pair, a spread wide enough to suggest mixed conviction. The RSI(6) reading of 48.87, essentially flat, confirms neither buyers nor sellers are pressing their advantage.

Three scenarios appear plausible from the current structure. The bull case requires a clean close above $90, which community analysts on Binance Square describe as the trigger for a run toward $100 and potentially higher, provided Bitcoin clears $80,000.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

The base case keeps SOL oscillating between $83.66 and $87 as markets digest ETF inflows against the FTX distribution overhang. The bear case and invalidation level sit at $83–$84; a daily close below that range would negate the current bullish structure and could reopen a test of $80.53.

The ETF inflow data offers genuine fundamental support that was absent in prior SOL consolidations. Goldman’s $108M allocation is not speculative retail; it is a portfolio desk making a considered bet.

Prior Solana USD analysis at Coinspeaker has flagged this exact range as pivotal, and the technical setup has not materially changed. Price could test $87 within days if macro headwinds ease; the question is whether it holds.

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Maxi Doge Targets Early Mover Upside as Solana Tests Key Levels

ONLY 1 TOP DOG THIS CYCLE. pic.twitter.com/IUDUZlpUH0 — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 21, 2026

Solana’s ETF milestone is legitimately bullish, but a $50Bn market cap compresses the return ceiling for latecomers. A 5.8x to $500 is achievable over a cycle; it is not a 30-day trade.

Traders rotating out of large-cap holding patterns in search of asymmetric upside have increasingly looked to early-stage presales, where floor pricing and listing events can replicate the kind of move Solana USD made in 2020, going from a standing start.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is one presale drawing that is drawing attention. Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 meme token, the project has raised $4.7M at a current price of $0.0002814, leaning hard into a “leverage king” culture, a 240-lb canine mascot embodying 1000x trading mentality, holder-only trading competitions with leaderboard rewards, and a Maxi Fund treasury earmarked for liquidity and partnerships. The project has attracted attention alongside other presale movers in the current cycle. Dynamic staking APY compounds positions while rounds fill.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.