Ethereum Price Faces 60% Odds of Drop to $1,500, Raising Market Structure Concerns

Ethereum price is trading near $2,200, down roughly 12% over the past week, as prediction market odds of a drop to $1,500 have climbed to levels that warrant structural attention.

Polymarket currently prices a 56% probability of ETH touching $1,500 at some point in 2026 – a figure that has risen in tandem with a broader collapse in speculative positioning.

That probability is not a price target from a research desk; it is a real-money bet from a decentralized prediction market, which gives it a different kind of weight.

The backdrop sharpening that number: ETH futures open interest has fallen to approximately $23 billion, the lowest reading since 2024 and roughly two-thirds below the 2025 peak of nearly $70 billion – signaling that leveraged demand has been effectively drained from the market.

ETH peaked near $4,960 in late 2025, meaning the asset has already shed close to 64% from its cycle high. What remains unresolved is whether $1,500 represents the next structural floor or whether the downside risk to key support levels has already been priced into current positioning.

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Can Ethereum Price Hold $2,200 Support or Is a Deeper Correction Inevitable?

ETH is currently trading below its 200-day moving average, below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2024–2025 rally, and below a series of Murrey Math Lines pivot levels that had previously provided technical footing.

The daily chart has been forming a bearish pennant pattern since February, when ETH failed to reclaim $2,400 after a brief weekend bounce – a failure that effectively confirmed the short-term trend had shifted from consolidation to distribution.

ETH is sitting right at a turning point, because reclaiming $2,400 on a weekly close is what shifts momentum, and once that happens, short covering can kick in fast and push price higher, with $2,800 as the next key zone before any bigger move starts coming into play.

For now, though, it still looks like a grind, with ETH likely stuck between $2,100 and $2,200 while the market waits for stronger signals like ETF inflows picking up again and real growth returning on Layer 2 activity, so recovery is there, but it is slow, not explosive.

The risk is that the bearish structure still plays out, because if momentum does not return and demand stays weak, price can slide toward $1,500, and that only gets invalidated if ETH can push and hold above the $2,300 area, which is the level that really flips the structure back in favor of buyers.

The Polymarket 72% probability figure should be read carefully: prediction markets reflect current sentiment and capital allocation, not fundamental valuation. They can overshoot. But at current readings, the market is not treating $1,500 as a tail risk – it is treating it as the base case.

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