In CLARITY Act News today, shares of digital asset-focused firms, including Coinbase (COIN), Circle, BitGo, and Galaxy Digital, rose sharply on Monday, May 4, 2026, after lawmakers reached a bipartisan weekend compromise on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, resolving the stablecoin yield dispute that had blocked Senate progress since January and prompting immediate repricing across crypto equities.

This is not simply a market reaction to positive legislative headlines. It is the first concrete signal that the multi-year effort to establish a federal statutory framework for digital assets has cleared what was arguably its most contentious single obstacle, how stablecoin issuers may compensate depositors, and that a Senate markup, now scheduled for later this month, carries meaningfully higher odds of producing a viable floor vote.

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Clarity Act News: How the Compromise Could be a Breakthrough on Stablecoin Regulation

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, known as the CLARITY Act, passed the US House of Representatives in 2025 but faced significant resistance in the Senate due to disagreements between traditional financial institutions and digital asset firms over stablecoin yield provisions.

The Senate Banking Committee canceled a planned markup in January 2026 after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong withdrew support, highlighting a lack of industry consensus.

Bipartisan talks led by Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) resulted in a compromise draft released on May 1 that addressed the yield issue through structural distinctions rather than outright prohibitions, garnering quick endorsements from Circle and Coinbase.

The bill categorizes digital assets, clarifies SEC and CFTC jurisdiction, and designates the Federal Reserve as the primary overseer for non-bank stablecoin issuers while maintaining existing state regulations, reflecting prior White House input on the legislative process.

Clarity Act News: Stablecoin Framework and How the Yield Compromise Actually Functions

The mechanism establishes a regulatory distinction between passive yield (interest on stablecoins held on deposit) and activity-linked rewards. Crypto companies can offer the latter but are prohibited from the former, preventing competition with federally insured bank deposits.

For issuers like Circle, which operates the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, this preserves incentive programs while adding regulatory oversight from the Federal Reserve, a necessity for broader adoption.

The bill maintains a 1-to-1 reserve requirement for high-quality liquid assets and excludes algorithmic instruments from the stablecoin classification. Circle’s chief strategy officer, Dante Disparte, called the compromise a significant step for US leadership in digital assets.

Coinbase’s policy chief, Faryar Shirzad, noted that while banking interests enforced stricter reward restrictions, the outcome protects user rewards in crypto platforms and supports ongoing discussions on token classification and decentralized finance.

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Coinbase (COIN) and Crypto Equities: Why the Compromise Repriced Digital Asset Shares on May 4

In CLARITY Act news-adjacent, Circle shares led the session with a +20% gain on May 4, followed by BitGo at +10%, Coinbase at +7%, and Galaxy Digital at +4%. Robinhood (HOOD), which has expanded its crypto product suite materially through 2025 and 2026, also registered gains as investors assessed the implications of a regulated stablecoin environment for on-chain transaction volume and retail brokerage engagement with digital assets.

This is a dynamic relevant to Robinhood’s revenue exposure profile, given its transaction-based model. For context on Robinhood’s recent equity trajectory, see the company’s $1.5Bn share buyback announcement and associated stock performance data from earlier in 2026.

We suspect the differential in share price moves, Circle’s +20% versus Coinbase’s +7%, reflects the market’s assessment of direct versus indirect exposure to stablecoin regulatory clarity. Circle’s primary business is USDC issuance; the compromise removes the single largest legislative uncertainty overhanging that business model.

Coinbase, by contrast, operates across custody, exchange, and staking verticals, meaning the stablecoin yield resolution is one among several material regulatory variables.

Prediction market odds for the Clarity Act’s passage have moved from approximately 35% to 63% following the compromise announcement, consistent with the magnitude of the equity repricing observed across the sector.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.