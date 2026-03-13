BlackRock iShares Staked Ethereum Trust: Big Rewards for Holders?

BlackRock has officially launched the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust (ETHB), marking the debut of the first US spot Ethereum ETF with native staking capabilities. The fund began trading on Nasdaq on March 12, introducing a competitive fee waiver that reduces the sponsor fee to just 0.12% for the first 12 months or until assets under management (AUM) reach $2.5 billion. This strategic pricing aggressively undercuts existing products, positioning ETHB to capture yield-focused capital in a maturing market.

BlackRock’s entry addresses a critical market gap, offering investors structured access to ETH rewards without the technical overhead of managing validator nodes or on-chain custody. The 50% fee reduction from the standard 0.25% rate signals the firm’s intent to rapidly consolidate liquidity in the Ethereum staking ETF sector.

Big Money Is Moving Into $ETH, BlackRock Just Launched a New Yield ETF 🚨 Here’s what is happening 👇 The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock has launched a new ETF called iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) on the Nasdaq. This ETF lets investors buy Ethereum and also… pic.twitter.com/3c3cVJSOYw — Open4profit (@open4profit) March 13, 2026

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BlackRock iShares Staked Ethereum Trust: Fee Structure and Staking Mechanics

The core value proposition of BlackRock iShares Staked Ethereum Trust, ETHB, lies in its integration of staking yields directly into the ETF wrapper. According to the fund’s prospectus, between 70% and 95% of the portfolio’s Ether holdings will be staked under normal conditions. This mechanism generates rewards from the Ethereum network’s consensus layer, which are then converted to cash and distributed to shareholders as monthly dividends.

While the standard expense ratio is set at 0.25%, aligning with BlackRock’s non-staking iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), the initial 0.12% fee waiver offers an immediate yield advantage. Staking rewards are subject to an 18% service fee, split between BlackRock and its custodial partner, Coinbase, for validation services. Even after this deduction, the structure provides a net positive return compared to holding idle Ether. This model mirrors emerging trends in the sector; similar to how Grayscale and Canary recently launched staking-enabled Sui ETFs, BlackRock is automating the yield generation process for Wall Street allocators.

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How ETHB Stacks Up Against Existing Spot Ethereum ETFs

The introduction of BlackRock ETHB creates a bifurcated market for Ether investment products. Until now, major US funds like the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) offered only spot price exposure, forcing investors to forgo the roughly 3% annualized return available on-chain. By incorporating staking, ETHB effectively renders non-staking spot ETFs as costly holds due to the opportunity cost of missed yield.

While Ethereum network activity has remained at record highs, price action has often lagged behind Bitcoin, creating pressure for products that can deliver total return performance independent of pure price appreciation. BlackRock’s 50% fee waiver is a classic loss-leader strategy designed to rapidly accumulate AUM, replicating the playbook that allowed its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) to dominate inflows in 2024. Data from tracking firms confirms that fee compression is becoming the primary lever for capturing market share.

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