Blockspace Expands Onchain Data Suite With Acquisition of Bitcoin Layers

Key Notes

The acquisition marks Blockspace's first step into data products as it positions itself as a Bitcoin-centric competitor to The Block.

Bitcoin Layers' maintainer Janusz will remain with the company to support the integration of analytics tools into content.

The move reflects growing demand for specialized crypto reporting as traditional finance increasingly embraces blockchain technology.

Blockspace Media, a trade publication focused on Bitcoin BTC $93 282 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $44.01 B , has acquired onchain data analytics platform Bitcoin Layers.

While details surrounding the terms of the acquisition are scarce, Blockspace said, in a Jan. 19 press release, that it would integrate Bitcoin Layer’s data into its content suite. The firm also said it would retain Bitcoin Layers’ maintainer, Janusz.

According to the press release, Bitcoin Layers “will be the first of many Blockspace data products as the media company expands into additional offerings for stocks and other bitcoin data.”

gm, we bought @BitcoinLayers Keep your eyes peeled on @blockspace for a revival of the work, insights into the expanded Bitcoin economy. https://t.co/OKFEbqnDSy — cbspears ◉ (@cbspears) January 19, 2026

Blockspace Positions Itself as Bitcoin-focused Alternative to The Block

Blockspace Media has positioned itself as a data-driven media platform with plans for further entry into the data analytics space, essentially attempting to fill the same role as the Block, but specifically targeted to Bitcoin analysis.

This follows a broader market trend for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. As mainstream adoption continues to rise broadly across demographics, the influx of traditional finance outlets and Wall Street-savvy end-users into the blockchain ecosystem has greatly increased the demand for signal-based reporting from both the crypto and traditional media.

Moving at the Speed of Blockchain

It isn’t just cryptocurrency and blockchain organizations who are having to pivot, the traditional finance world is undergoing what appears to be the most disruptive transformation since the onset of the computer era.

As Coinspeaker reported on Jan. 19, for example, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has unveiled a 24/7 tokenized securities trading platform that will allow continuous, real-time trading of tokenized stocks and ETFs. This marks a sort of public coronation for crypto and blockchain.

The US government’s full-throated embrace of crypto in 2025 through the GENIUS Act, broad support for crypto-related ETF products, and stablecoin recognition, represented the country’s interest in digital assets. But, arguably, the fact that NYSE is now catering to the global digital assets community with a 24/7 trading platform is a greater indication that businesses, bankers, and international traders are now wholly onboard.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.