Morgan Stanley also recently submitted its filings for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, signaling a broader institutional push.

The proposed Morgan Stanley Ethereum Trust aims to track ETH prices and participate in Ethereum staking to generate yield.

Spot Ethereum ETFs have seen renewed inflows at the start of 2026, led by BlackRock’s ETHA, which has attracted over $344 million.

A day after submitting its filing for Bitcoin BTC $91 164 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $61.59 B and Solana SOL $135.6 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $76.56 B Vol. 24h: $5.40 B ETFs, banking giant Morgan Stanley has now moved to file for an Ethereum Trust, as per the recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It shows that established banking players are beginning to embrace crypto ETFs, which have received significant approvals under the Trump administration.

Morgan Stanley Submits SEC Filing for Ethereum ETF

Morgan Stanley has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot Ethereum ETH $3 157 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $380.23 B Vol. 24h: $28.08 B exchange-traded fund. This shows further expansion of the firm’s push into crypto investment products.

According to the filing, the Morgan Stanley Ethereum Trust is designed to track the price of Ether, and provide a direct regulated exposure to the altcoin.

The filing comes just one day after Morgan Stanley submitted registration statements for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs.

As per the Ethereum ETF proposal from Morgan Stanley, the bank also seeks to participate in ETH staking.

This will allow the fund to generate yields on its ETH holdings. Earlier this week, asset manager Grayscale distributed the first staking rewards to investors of its Ether ETF (ETHE).

The demand for Ethereum staking has also spiked in recent weeks, with BiMine at the forefront of the recent staking boom.

However, several important details remain undisclosed in the filing.

Morgan Stanley has not yet specified the exchange on which the ETF would be listed, its ticker symbol, or the custodian responsible for holding the underlying ETH.

The move has drawn attention across the digital asset industry. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, called Morgan Stanley’s entry into crypto ETFs “pretty remarkable.”

Morgan Stanley manages 20 ETFs, but mostly under the Calvert/Parametric/Eaton Vance brands. These will be the 3rd and 4th ETFs to bear the "Morgan Stanley" brand. Pretty remarkable. https://t.co/oL1sX0LCcO — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) January 6, 2026

He added that the proposed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana products would become the third, fourth, and fifth ETFs to carry the Morgan Stanley name.

Ether ETF Inflows Resume Again

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have resumed after bleeding in December 2025. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is leading most of the flows.

On Jan. 6, inflows into spot Ether ETFs stood at a total of $114.7 million, as per data from Farside Investors.

According to market data, the BlackRock Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of 61,359 ETH. Trading activity was also elevated, with daily volume reaching about $1 billion.

1/6 BlackRock ETH ETF $ETHA

Net flow: +61,359 ETH ($+197.7 million)

Volume traded: $1 billion > +$344 mn (108k ETH) in first 3 days of 2026 https://t.co/rP99wxtn6T pic.twitter.com/CvPM195Fd8 — Trader T (@thepfund) January 7, 2026

The latest figures extend a positive trend for the fund.

Over the first three trading days of 2026, ETHA has attracted more than $344 million in net inflows, representing roughly 108,000 ETH added to the fund.

