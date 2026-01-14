BVNK to Offer Stablecoin Infrastructure in Partnership with Visa

Key Notes

BVNK is expanding its stablecoin rail to support payouts on Visa Direct.

Businesses can pre-fund and send payments using stablecoins instead of fiat.

Recipients may receive digital dollars directly into their wallets.

Stablecoin infrastructure is taking a larger role in global payments after BVNK reached a new agreement to support related activity on Visa Direct. Riding on the Visa real-time money movement network, the setup allows select businesses to send and receive digital dollar payments faster, including outside normal banking hours.

Stablecoin Infrastructure Moves into Visa Direct Payments

BVNK will supply the infrastructure that enables businesses to pre-fund Visa Direct payouts using stablecoins instead of only fiat currencies. This means approved clients can hold digital dollars and use them to send payments through Visa Direct without relying on traditional bank rails.

As announced, recipients will also be able to receive payouts directly in stablecoins, placing funds into digital wallets rather than bank accounts. This model supports use cases such as payroll, contractor payments, platform earnings, and cross-border transfers where speed and timing are critical.

Visa Direct already processes about $1.7 trillion in annual payment volume. By adding stablecoin options, Visa is expanding how money moves across its network, especially during weekends, holidays, or periods when banks are closed.

BVNK processes more than $30 billion in stablecoin payments each year and operates across more than 130 countries. Its role will be to handle settlement and movement of stablecoins while ensuring the system works within approved markets and regulatory frameworks.

The rollout will begin in regions with strong demand for digital asset payments. Further expansion will depend on customer usage and local rules.

Earlier, Coinspeaker noted that BVNK raised $50 million in a Series B round at a $750 million valuation. CEO Jesse Hemson-Struthers said stablecoins are an upgrade for legacy payment systems.

Visa Investment Signals Long-Term Confidence in Stablecoins

The partnership builds on Visa’s earlier investment in BVNK through Visa Ventures in May 2025. That backing showed early confidence in BVNK’s stablecoin infrastructure and its ability to support large-scale payment flows.

Visa executives have said stablecoins can reduce friction in payments and improve access to funds for businesses and individuals. Interestingly, in December, Visa launched stablecoin settlement in the US using Circle’s USDC and Arc Blockchain.

More importantly, BVNK leadership sees the integration as a step toward making stablecoins part of everyday financial activity rather than a niche product.

BVNK already works with firms such as Worldpay, Deel, and Flywire. Access to Visa Direct extends its reach into one of the most widely used payment networks in the world. Notably, as adoption grows, stablecoin infrastructure is expected to play a larger role in how money moves globally, guided by demand, regulation, and practical use cases.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.