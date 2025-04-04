Cardano (ADA) to $1? Analyst Eyes This Support Level

Key Notes

ADA is trading near $0.65, after breaking below the support recently.

Analyst Jonathan Carter warns of a further dip to $0.59 if $0.65 fails to hold.

A rebound from support could set the stage for a rally toward the $1 mark.

Cardano ADA $0.66 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $23.67 B Vol. 24h: $885.34 M is trading near its key support zone around $0.65, posting a 0.5% gain in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has lost about 30% of its value over the past month.

Notably, since December 2024, ADA has been trading within a broadening wedge, a pattern often known for volatile swings. Crypto strategist Jonathan Carter noted that if ADA fails to hold above the current level, it could decline another 10%, to test another key support level at $0.59.

Crypto strategist Jonathan Carter noted that if ADA fails to hold above the current level, it could decline another 10%, to test another key support level at $0.59. Carter also sees a path to recovery: If buyers defend at the next support, he believes ADA could rebound toward the $1 mark.

However, Carter also sees a path to recovery: If buyers defend at the next support, he believes ADA could rebound toward the $1 mark. However, a breakdown from this zone would likely drive the price to the pattern’s lower boundary, risking more downside.

ADA Price Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, Cardano seems to be in a consolidation phase. The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, with the price floating near the midline at $0.6585. Resistance sits at $0.7002 (upper band), while immediate support lies at $0.6271 (lower band).

A decisive move beyond either would decide the short-term direction.

The RSI suggests a subtle bearish divergence is forming, where the price tries to surge but momentum wanes, raising concern among bulls.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows minimal momentum. The histogram is flat near zero, with the signal line above the MACD line, hinting at weak bearish pressure.

If ADA climbs above $0.7002, with RSI above 55 and a MACD crossover, traders could see a rally toward $0.72 or higher.

Cardano to $5 Soon?

Cardano has recently gained momentum, especially regarding its potential appeal to institutions and even government use cases. Since early 2025, the community has been talking about ADA possibly being among the digital assets the US Treasury may consider stockpiling.

Additionally, popular investor Alex Becker recently stated that Cardano is his top crypto pick, calling it the “most decentralized reasonable chain next to Ethereum”.

Additionally, popular investor Alex Becker recently stated that Cardano is his top crypto pick, calling it the "most decentralized reasonable chain next to Ethereum". Becker believes that ADA could easily surge to the $3–$5 range as competitors lack the same traction.

Becker believes that ADA could easily surge to the $3–$5 range as competitors lack the same traction.

