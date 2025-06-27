Key Notes

Cardano price has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the crypto market compared to its peers.

The top altcoin remains functional amid a call for a possible price breakout in the current bull run.

Analysts see a potential long-term target of $2.40 if the trend continues.

Analyst Cardano Hieronymus on X may have set the broader cryptocurrency sector agog with his bold claim about ADA ADA $0.55 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $19.84 B Vol. 24h: $458.26 M outperforming Ethereum ETH $2 423 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $292.75 B Vol. 24h: $14.32 B and Solana SOL $142.0 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.85 B Vol. 24h: $4.01 B in a key metric.

He supported his opinion with charts from CoinMarketCap showing the performance of each of these altcoins over the last 12 months.

Cardano $ADA price has overperformed Ethereum $ETH and Solana $SOL in last 12 months. I bet you're hearing it first time here. pic.twitter.com/kYBJLTMG2m — Cardano Hieronymus (@CardanoHumpback) June 26, 2025

Cardano Price in the Spotlight

The X post highlights the resilience of ADA amongst its counterparts, although the coin has fallen short in specific metrics. The coin has been gaining momentum and is poised to take center stage.

At this rate, traders and investors may reconsider their pursuit of top assets, such as Bitcoin BTC $106 660 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $23.79 B .

For instance, the Cardano price has plunged by 82% from its all-time high, compared to ETH and SOL, which have recorded drops of approximately 50% each. This raises concerns about the price trajectory of ADA, particularly its capacity to challenge ETH and SOL.

Even while comparing the differences between the dips in the price of these three top altcoins, ADA has demonstrated a steadier course, up 45% in 12 months. ETH and SOL have experienced significant corrections, with the former down 28% and the latter up just 1.78%.

Cardano’s price stability is significantly stronger than that of any of the aforementioned digital currencies.

The coin has been on a steady movement in recent days, with the current support zone lying between $0.55 and $0.50. At the time of this writing, it was trading at $0.5540, having declined by 1.86% over the past 24 hours.

According to market analysts, ADA’s price must remain above this level for bulls to retain control. Amid the current bull market, the coin has entered an upward-sloping channel.

Although the price is pulling back to test the lower end of the channel, if the altcoin sustains its current upward-sloping trend, it could be aiming for $2.40 in the long term.

As it stands, investors’ confidence in the altcoin is growing, evidenced by its 24-hour trading volume, which has maintained $600 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.