Key Notes

While Cardano ADA $0.55 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $20.07 B Vol. 24h: $685.33 M has been consolidating for the past few weeks, analysts are eyeing a price rally ahead of a major ETF decision.

The SEC’s decision deadline for the Grayscale Digital Large Cap ETF (GDLC), which holds ADA along with Bitcoin BTC $106 488 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $22.77 B , Ethereum ETH $2 444 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $295.05 B Vol. 24h: $15.26 B , XRP XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.67 B Vol. 24h: $3.82 B , and Solana SOL $148.4 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $79.46 B Vol. 24h: $6.25 B , is set for July 2.

A favorable move will potentially pave the way for more spot ETF approvals for altcoins. As per the latest data, betting on Polymarket suggests an 87% approval of a Cardano ETF by year-end.

On Monday, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart put the odds of a Cardano ETF approval to 90%, noting that final decisions for several altcoin ETFs could arrive by Q4 2025. Such developments could significantly impact ADA’s price trajectory if confirmed.

Here are mine and @EricBalchunas' most recent odds on spot crypto ETF approvals by the end of 2025. We expect a wave of new ETFs in this second half of 2025. pic.twitter.com/H3pxJhqMy3 — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 30, 2025

Cardano Whales Accumulate as Retail Sells

ADA continues to trade sideways, hovering around $0.5625 with little movement over the past day. However, whale wallets have been quietly accumulating, even as retail investors exit their positions.

According to data by Santiment, addresses holding over 1 million ADA now control 23.75 billion ADA, up from 23.25 billion in January. However, wallets with less than 100,000 ADA have reduced holdings to 6.72 billion from 6.86 billion during the same period.

This divergence suggests whales are strategically buying the dip while retail cuts losses, positioning for a potential rally if ETF news turns favorable. Meanwhile, Coinglass data suggests a 1% rise in open interest to $766 million, indicating continued market participation.

ADA Price to Spike?

On the daily ADA price chart, the RSI is indicating that the 10th largest cryptocurrency is in the oversold region, which often leads to a potential bounce. Traders should keep an eye on the $0.54 support level, which, if lost, could result in a price drop to $0.50.

Meanwhile, the price is hugging the lower Bollinger Band near $0.54, suggesting strong downward pressure. However, it also hints a potential mean reversion to the mid-band (20-day SMA) near $0.60 if buyers step in.

A daily close above the $0.6560 resistance could flip momentum bullish. Analysts are setting a price target of over $0.70 in case of a favourable ETF ruling.

