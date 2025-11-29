China Making Plans to Crack Down on Crypto Payments and Stablecoins

Key Notes

China is taking new steps to strengthen its crackdown on crypto payments as regulators warn that digital assets are once again creating risks in the country’s financial system. Officials say trading activity has resurfaced despite earlier restrictions, and they are now preparing stronger enforcement to curb the use of crypto and stablecoins in payments and transfers.

Growing Pressure From Regulators

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), recently held talks with key government agencies to review the rise of virtual currency activity. The meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Public Security, the Cyberspace Administration, and several other departments.

They agreed that although the 2021 ban pushed crypto trading underground, the market has been active again. Now, the market has more scams, illegal fundraising schemes, and unregulated cross-border transactions.

Officials repeated that digital assets are not legal tenders and cannot circulate as currency inside the country. They warned that using them for payments or investments constitutes an illegal financial act.

For context, some stablecoins were a major concern because their anonymous nature makes it harder to identify users and trace funds.

Regulators said this creates space for fraud and makes it more difficult to control financial risks. Meanwhile, in an earlier update, Coinspeaker reported that China was moving towards lifting its crypto ban and allowing yuan-backed stablecoins.

However, it is worth mentioning that the agencies have now called for tighter coordination to monitor money flows. They want clearer systems to track suspicious transfers and to stop companies or individuals from using digital assets to bypass restrictions.

Stablecoins Draw Extra Attention

It is important to mention that the renewed focus comes as some state-linked companies explore new digital payment models.

PetroChina recently revealed that it was studying the use of stablecoins for certain cross-border deals. The company is paying close attention to Hong Kong’s new digital settlement framework to see whether it can speed up international payments.

This interest has added to concerns among mainland regulators who want to maintain strict control over money flows.

Earlier in the year, China’s securities regulator reportedly asked several major brokerages in Hong Kong to pause their tokenization plans. This move showed that Beijing is cautious not only about activity on the mainland but also about the growth of digital assets in nearby markets.

Still, parts of the government are studying the idea of yuan-backed stablecoins. For example, Coinspeaker reported that after the Trump Stablecoin Act was officially signed, Chinese regulators began weighing in on stablecoins.

This could give China a regulated option that aligns with its own rules while competing with the growing dollar-based stablecoin systems.

