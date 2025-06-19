Circle Gains 34% After Stablecoin Bill Passes—What It Means for Crypto?

Key Notes

The GENIUS Act passed the Senate 68–30, providing a federal framework for stablecoins.

Circle stock jumped nearly 34% on June 18, closing at a record high.

USDC adoption may accelerate as banks and fintechs gain regulatory clarity.

Circle stock moved sharply higher on June 18 after the US Senate approved the GENIUS Act, a new bill providing regulatory clarity for stablecoins. The vote passed 68–30, marking a major policy development that immediately reflected in market prices.

Shares of Circle jumped nearly 34% to close at $199.59 and climbed to $211.87 in extended trading. It marks a new high for the company, which went public on June 4, 2025, and reinforces its position as the frontrunner in the US stablecoin sector.

USDC Gains Regulatory Clarity as Market Eyes Adoption Shift

For years, issuers like Circle have operated under fragmented state laws. The GENIUS Act now sets clear federal guidelines for reserve standards, audits, and operational oversight. According to lawmakers backing the bill, the goal is to give the dollar’s digital counterparts legitimacy while ensuring financial safeguards are in place.

This shift is expected to open the door for institutional adoption of USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $61.38 B Vol. 24h: $3.93 B , Circle’s flagship stablecoin. Banks and fintech platforms that previously held back due to regulatory uncertainty may now view Circle as a trusted partner in digital asset integration.

Trump Endorsement Accelerates Bill’s Path

Support for the legislation gained momentum in mid-June after Donald Trump endorsed digital asset regulation and promoted his own $TRUMP token. His backing helped push the bill through a previously deadlocked Senate.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, with Trump calling for it to be signed into law by August.

Coinbase Adds More Fuel to Circle’s Rally

Coinbase added to the bullish sentiment by announcing it will begin accepting USDC as collateral in US futures markets. This milestone puts Circle’s stablecoin directly into the infrastructure of regulated trading platforms, strengthening its utility beyond just peer-to-peer payments.

Despite some criticism from lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren, who called the bill rushed, market response has been overwhelmingly positive. The move represents the most significant policy shift in stablecoin oversight to date.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.