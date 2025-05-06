Key Notes

Citi’s Nisha Surendran highlighted the inefficiencies of traditional private equity transactions and how tokenization can help solve this.

Citi and SDX’s initiative reflects growing interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with Citi positioning itself as a leader in this space.

SDX CEO David Newns emphasized the potential of blockchain to innovate private markets, overcoming regulatory and infrastructural challenges.

Investment banking giant Citibank has joined hands with Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) to modernize the $75 billion private equity market using tokenization. At the Point Zero Forum in Switzerland, Citibank revealed this initiative with plans to use SDX’s blockchain-based Central Securities Depositary (CSD) platform for tokenizing, settling, and safekeeping assets.

On the other hand, Citi will serve as a custodian and issuer agent for tokenized late-stage pre-IPO equities on SDX’s regulated blockchain-based Central Securities Depository (CSD) platform.

As per the current plans, the platform will go live in the third quarter of 2025, thereby making pre-initial public offering (IPO) equities, to early investors worldwide. In her recent interview, Nisha Surendran, Digital Asset Emerging Solutions Lead at Citi Ventures, shed light on the inefficiencies investors often encounter when dealing with traditional private equity transactions.

She noted that investors often face the cumbersome process of navigating PDFs and paper documents when dealing with private markets, with settlements typically taking five to eight weeks. Surendran noted:

“The most notable characteristic of private markets is that there is no infrastructure, at least nothing scalable. These investments are also hampered by the fact they don’t flow into investors’ wealth statements like other public securities do. Rather, they end up encapsulated in PDFs or paper documents or on other platforms.”

Addressing Early Challenges With Blockchain-Enabled Private Markets

The tokenization of real-world assets has become a focal point for traditional financial institutions in recent years. However, during the initial phases of this trend, blockchain-enabled private markets attracted significant attention with limited tangible outcomes.

David Newns, CEO of SDX, highlighted the challenges faced by early Web3 initiatives aiming to revolutionize private markets. “Many hopeful Web3 projects saw blockchain rails as a way to streamline outdated processes and enable easy access and distribution for private markets,” Newns said.

He further added that the evolving landscape of tokenization addresses this issue by balancing between innovation with compliance in the financial sector.

Citi and SDX’s latest collaboration comes amid growing momentum for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with notable moves from both traditional finance and crypto sectors making headlines last week.

Citi, a pioneer among major financial institutions in championing tokenization, has long expressed confidence in its transformative potential. The firm has even described tokenization as a contender for the next “killer use case” in the crypto industry.

Companies have shown sustained interest in crypto for some time, with major institutions now deepening their involvement. For instance, Goldman Sachs is looking to expand its crypto trading activities and explore areas like lending and tokenization, according to its Digital Assets head. These plans, however, hinge on upcoming regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.