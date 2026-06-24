CLARITY Act Ethics Talks Stall Over $2.3B in Trump Crypto Holdings

Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Crypto Council, is now in direct three-party negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats over the ethics provisions of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), the single unresolved issue separating the crypto market structure bill from a Senate floor vote, with $2.3 billion in Trump-family crypto interests sitting at the center of the dispute, according to reporting by journalist Pete Rizzo citing Politico.

This is not simply a late-stage legislative negotiation. It is a structural test of whether Congress can pass crypto legislation 2026 when the president most directly affected by the bill’s conflict-of-interest rules is also the one whose administration is negotiating those rules.

CLARITY Act News: How the Ethics Provision Collapsed, and Why It Still Matters

The CLARITY Act passed the House by a wide bipartisan margin in July 2025 and cleared the Senate Banking Committee in a bipartisan vote in May 2026. The Senate placed the measure on its legislative calendar on June 1, 2026, making it eligible for full floor consideration.

A July 4 signing target set by Senate Republicans collapsed when the ethics impasse proved harder to close than the legislative calendar allowed.

The mechanism functions as follows: clearing the Senate requires 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, meaning crypto lobbyists need at least seven Democratic votes beyond the chamber’s 53-seat Republican caucus. Senators Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), the only two Democrats to vote the bill out of the Senate Banking Committee, have each conditioned their floor support on enforceable ethics guardrails. Without both, the vote math does not work.

Earlier talks had produced a tentative agreement that included a provision allowing state attorneys general to sue the Department of Justice if DOJ failed to enforce the ethics rules, a mechanism Democrats viewed as essential given that DOJ serves at the president’s pleasure. Republicans and the White House withdrew that provision in a closed-door session, upending a near-deal on the Senate floor vote timeline.

The Republican counter-offer, limiting enforcement to the U.S. Attorney General and citing impeachment as an alternative remedy, was rejected by Democratic negotiators as circular.

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Trump Crypto Ethics: The $2.3 Billion Complication

The ethics dispute centers on Trump’s own holdings. The president and his family have generated an estimated $2.3 billion from crypto ventures since returning to office, per Reuters as cited by Crypto in America. Those interests span a stake in World Liberty Financial, Truth Social’s crypto-adjacent ties, and the TRUMP memecoin.

The conflict between those ventures and the CLARITY Act’s proposed ethics framework has never been fully resolved at the committee level; the Van Hollen amendment that would have blocked senior officials from holding crypto business interests was defeated 11–13 in the Senate Banking Committee, signaling Republican resistance well before the current three-way talks.

Witt has stated his office wants the ethics limits to apply uniformly, from the president down to the most junior government official, and will not accept language that singles out Trump or his family. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has publicly stated there is no CLARITY Act without an ethics provision.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), per Politico, has expressed substantial uncertainty that any deal Witt strikes would survive White House review given Trump’s direct financial exposure. Senator Elizabeth Warren has separately argued the bill’s latest draft contains zero provisions addressing the crypto ethics conflict.

Software developers should not need an army of lawyers to know if their code is legal. The Clarity Act ends that absurdity. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 21, 2026

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), a Republican negotiator, has maintained that the U.S. is closer than ever to getting digital asset legislation right. “Software developers should not need an army of lawyers to know if their code is legal,” Lummis said. “The Clarity Act ends that absurdity.” Crypto lobbyists are pressing for a July floor vote before the August recess, which most analysts treat as the effective deadline for passage this year.

We suspect the most viable path forward is a phased-enforcement compromise, ethics rules written into statute now but delayed in application, a structure flagged by TD Cowen as a possible off-ramp, though one that Gallego and Alsobrooks may find difficult to defend publicly given the scale of Trump-family crypto exposure already on the record.

The analytical question is no longer whether Democrats will accept some form of ethics language; it is whether any version Witt can deliver from the White House will include a credible enforcement mechanism that Democratic holdouts can present to constituents as a genuine constraint on the president’s crypto interests rather than a restatement of existing disclosure norms.

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