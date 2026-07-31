In the lastest Bitcoin news today, Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy and traded as MSTR on Nasdaq – reported a GAAP net loss of $8.6 billion for Q2 2026, with an operating loss of $8.3 billion, after an $8.32 billion non-cash unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings under fair-value accounting pushed reported earnings deep into negative territory.

Revenue of $122.37 million came in fractionally below the $122.93 million Wall Street consensus, while diluted EPS landed at negative $24.45 against an analyst forecast of positive $0.79, per the earnings call transcript published July 30, 2026.

This is not simply a bad quarter. It is a demonstration of how completely Strategy’s reported financials are now a function of Bitcoin price mechanics rather than operating performance – and the Q2 2026 print makes that structural fact impossible to ignore.

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Bitcoin News Today: Strategy Q2 2026 Earnings, Bitcoin Accounting Drives Every Major Line Item

The company began the quarter holding roughly 762,099 BTC, valued at approximately $51.6 billion at that point. It added a net 83,901 BTC during the quarter at an average cost of roughly $75,500 per coin, ending June 30 with 843,775 BTC, an 11% quarter-over-quarter increase, but Bitcoin’s price had fallen to approximately $58,700 by quarter’s end, producing the $8.32 billion fair-value loss.

The headline figure of 846,000 BTC cited in some company materials reflects a rounded or slightly later measurement date; the precise quarter-end figure from the earnings call is 843,775.

Strategy announces Q2 2026 results:

– Increased $BTC Holdings by 11%

– Reduced Convertible Debt by 18%

– Increased USD Reserve by 12%

– Increased BPS by 5%https://t.co/nfBSJsFjMt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 30, 2026

On the balance sheet, long-term debt fell from $8.2 billion to $6.7 billion after the company repurchased $1.5 billion of convertible debt at an 8% discount. Preferred equity rose from $9 billion to $14.4 billion, driven largely by issuance of STRC, the company’s digital credit instrument.

Cash and short-term investments climbed to $2.4 billion at quarter’s end and subsequently to $3.75 billion as of July 27, per CFO Andrew Kang’s remarks on the call.

Strategy raised $8.4 billion in Q2 capital – $5.5 billion of that in digital credit, the largest single-quarter capital raise in the company’s history. Year-to-date capital raised reached $17 billion across common equity and digital credit combined.

The company’s total reserves, including BTC and cash, stood at $58.5 billion as of July 27, with management reporting amplification of more than 1.5 times – BTC reserves as a multiple of net reserves after deducting debt and preferred claims.

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Institutional Bitcoin Adoption: Management Frames the Loss as an Accounting Artifact

Kang, in prepared remarks, described Bitcoin per share – currently 210,824 satoshis, up from 201,170 at the end of Q1 – as “one of the cleanest measures of how we create long-term value for our shareholders.” He noted that Strategy now holds approximately 4% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist, characterizing the company as the largest institutional Bitcoin holder globally, larger than any Bitcoin exchange-traded fund or nation-state by management’s own accounting.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin is the winner in the digital capital network race and that the company’s core opportunity lies in building credit infrastructure on top of Bitcoin rather than managing the software business that once defined MicroStrategy. Saylor described STRC as the flagship product and said the company would not issue it below par, committing instead to a $1 billion buyback program aimed at returning STRC to a $99–$100 trading range by a September 8 target date.

Michael Saylor delivering a presentation on Bitcoin.

The after-hours move of negative 0.13% – to $97.62 from the regular-session close of $97.74 – suggested the market had largely anticipated the accounting loss. MSTR shares remain well below their 52-week high of $414.36 but above the 52-week low of $81.81, a range that maps closely to Bitcoin’s own trajectory over the period.

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