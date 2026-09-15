Claude AI Predicts Where Solana Could Land by the End of 2026

Claude AI predicts SOL’s 2026 price action hangs in the balance: and so does the rest of the crypto market. SOL trades near $100.34, down 2.14% on the day, having clawed back from June lows in the low $60s only to stall at the psychologically loaded $100 line. The choppiness isn’t really about Solana.

The Senate holds a cloture vote on the CLARITY Act today, September 15, at 2:15 p.m. ET. The first real test of whether America’s crypto market-structure bill survives 2026. It needs 60 votes, Republicans hold 53, and Galaxy Research has cut the odds of the bill becoming law this year to roughly 10%. Altcoins have more riding on the outcome than Bitcoin does, which is exactly why price action has gone sideways and jumpy.

Senators pick one of two choices today: 1. vote yes on the CLARITY Act to promote innovation, protect consumers, put new ethics restrictions on elected officials, and create new law enforcement tools to combat illicit finance, or

2. vote no and let other countries lead in… https://t.co/VYautgxf1S — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 15, 2026

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Solana ETF Flows: Quiet Interest Not Yet Buying Mania

Solana spot ETFs have pulled in roughly $99M in net inflows, led by Bitwise (BSOL) at $67.3M and Grayscale (GSOL) at $16.8M. September has been choppy, a few negative days offset by an $11M inflow on the 14th, after a strong $74.3M burst at the end of August.

VanEck, Fidelity and 21Shares remain largely dormant. Bitwise dominates. BSOL passed $1 billion in AUM, holds an estimated 9.3 million SOL, and accounts for roughly 77–80% of all capital ever to enter the category. That explains why BSOL drives nearly every daily total.

This is steady institutional accumulation rather than a rush, which supports a grinding recovery more than a vertical move.

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Claude AI Predicts: Three Scenarios for SOL in 2026

Every setup like this eventually forks into three roads, and SOL’s is no different. The next move comes down to whether the $96.24–$118.60 range holds, breaks up, or breaks down; and each path points to a very different back half of the year.

Base case ($115–$145): SOL holds $96, reclaims $118.60, and drifts higher as ETF demand compounds. Most likely path.

Bull case ($170–$200): A decisive weekly close above $118.60 with accelerating inflows opens the 2025 highs. Requires broader crypto strength.

Bear case ($70–$85): Losing $96.24 sends price back toward the rising 200-day SMA near $83, with the $62 low as the last line of defence.

Claude AI predicts $118.60 and $96.24 will decide the rest of the year. Will the call hold up?

Bitcoin Hyper: The Presale Aiming to Out-Speed Solana on Bitcoin’s Security

A $20 move on SOL matters to existing holders, but it’s not the kind of asymmetric upside that turns a small position into a life-changing one. SOL’s institutional demand story, driven by ETF inflows and x402 dominance, is chasing the base asset, not next-generation programmability.

That’s the gap presale infrastructure plays are built to fill. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioned as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, targeting execution speeds faster than Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base chain through a decentralized canonical bridge.

The presale has raised over $33 million, at a current token price of $0.0136862, with 35% staking rewards live at launch. In short: speed, low fees and programmability layered on top of Bitcoin, with none of the security trade-offs that make BTC worth holding.

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Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

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