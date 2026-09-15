Today’s Bitcoin price forecast shows the asset trading near $76,800, down -1% on the day, as the market digests an unusual move from its largest corporate holder. Michael Saylor’s Strategy just posted its second straight week of zero Bitcoin purchases, and instead of adding coins, the firm spent $139M buying back its own STRC preferred shares.

What that says about the buyback-versus-BTC calculus is worth unpacking, especially with a Senate vote hours away that could reset the entire regulatory map. Saylor’s disclosure, posted on X, confirmed Strategy’s holdings sit unchanged at 845,050 BTC, with the $139 million instead directed toward STRC repurchases, according to the company’s SEC filing.

Saylor also disclosed that, based on a Bitcoin price just under $77,000, an assumed 10% annual return, and 40% volatility, the credit spread on STRC shares sits at 57 basis points, a yield mechanism designed to function independently of Bitcoin’s own swings.

The timing is notable. The Senate opens its cloture vote on the CLARITY Act’s motion to proceed at 2:15 p.m. EDT today (September 15), and the outcome will likely move BTC more than any single corporate treasury decision this week.

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Hold $76K Ahead of the CLARITY Vote?

$BTC has dropped below $77,000. The market is clearly pricing in a lower probability of the CLARITY Act being approved. A sweep of liquidity below $75,500 is likely. pic.twitter.com/YqIovwUKbE — Wealthmanager (@Wealthmanager) September 15, 2026

Bitcoin’s slide to $76,800, a -1% daily drop per CoinGecko data, puts the price back below the psychological $80,000 line it briefly cleared last week after a roughly 20% monthly gain, per CNBC’s reporting.

The $76,500–$79,000 band has become the immediate battleground, with the day’s low at $76,800 and high at $78,750 showing just how reactive positioning has gotten into the vote.

Bull case: cloture passes, DeFi classification uncertainty narrows, and institutional flows push BTC back toward $80,000 resistance and beyond, with some analysts floating year-end targets as high as $200,000 in a favorable regulatory scenario.

Base case: the vote squeaks through procedurally, but final passage drags into late September, keeping BTC range-bound between $75,000 and $80,000.

Bear case: cloture fails outright, prediction markets currently price under 25% odds of full 2026 passage, and Bitcoin retests the $63,000–$65,000 support zone from August. None of these outcomes is guaranteed; the vote is procedural, not final law.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A 2.41% pullback with a binary legislative event still pending is not the setup for chasing BTC at current levels; most of the easy upside from the recent 20% run has already been captured.

Strategy has $845,050 BTC sitting idle on its balance sheet (unchanged for two weeks now), which signals that even the market’s most aggressive buyer is pausing.

That’s pushing some capital toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays rather than the spot market itself, particularly ones building the rails Bitcoin still lacks.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine integration, aiming to outpace Solana’s own throughput while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer.

The presale has raised $33,125,552.12 to date at a token price of $0.0136862, with staking rewards offered at an unspecified high APY.

Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency execution meant to make Bitcoin programmable without sacrificing its security model.

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This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrency markets, including presale tokens, are highly volatile. Always conduct independent research before investing.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.