XRP Price Forecast: South Korea Debuts Stock Trading On XRPL

XRP is trading at $1.38, up 1.89% over the past 24 hours, with XRP price forecast chatter picking up as South Korea lays out a concrete timetable for putting securities on blockchain rails. The Financial Services Commission has published a roadmap to move stocks, bonds, and funds onto distributed ledger infrastructure, with the first phase starting February 2027.

SOUTH KOREA IS THE LATEST MARKET MOVING ONCHAIN. Its new roadmap covers tokenized stocks, bonds and funds, with stablecoin settlement planned in the final phase. But this is much bigger than Korea. Wall Street, London, the EU and Japan are all building in the same direction.… https://t.co/rQguaWMCKi pic.twitter.com/z3BvmqAMbO — BMNR Bullz | Markets & Crypto (@BMNRBullz) September 7, 2026

Under the plan, tokenization expands beyond fractional investment products into conventional securities. The rollout is phased: privately pooled money market funds and bonds for institutional investors, unlisted stocks via a trust structure, and publicly offered fractional investment securities come first; all publicly offered securities types follow; and an on-chain payments infrastructure linked to stablecoins comes last. Infrastructure build-out falls to the Korea Securities Depository in coordination with licensed securities firms.

This lands at a delicate technical moment. XRP is consolidating near the same support band that defined its August breakout, and the next 72 hours carry two macro catalysts that could decide which way it breaks.

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Hit $2 This Week?

Based on the latest XRP price forecast, XRP’s print of $1.38 sits just above the $1.35–$1.38 zone: the heaviest-volume support band on the chart, per URPD (Unrealized Profit/Loss Distribution) data. That’s not a coincidence. This is the same shelf that held during the retest of August’s rally from roughly $0.99 to $1.69. A clean defense here keeps the broader bull structure intact; a decisive close below $1.32 opens the door to the 200-day exponential moving average near $1.27, and a further slide toward the $0.99–$1.00 macro floor becomes the bear case.

On the upside, resistance stacks at $1.47–$1.52, then $1.60, then the more meaningful $1.68–$1.72 band. A daily close above $1.72 is the trigger several analysts cite for a run at $2.00–$2.10.

Two catalysts loom large: the Federal Reserve’s September 16 meeting and a September 15 Senate cloture vote on the CLARITY Act, either of which could move sentiment fast. None of this is a guarantee: support levels break, and macro surprises happen.

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Why XRP’s Range Has Traders Looking at Early-Stage L3 Plays

XRP’s current setup rewards patience more than conviction. The token needs to hold a support line it has already tested several times, and even a clean breakout mostly just recovers August’s high. Traders looking for a wider payoff range than that, rather than an incremental grind, are increasingly scanning earlier-stage infrastructure projects. The South Korean roadmap reinforces a related theme: liquidity fragmented across separate chains is exactly the problem newer Layer 3 (L3) networks claim to solve.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), at liquidchain.com, is one attempt at that: an L3 network designed to combine Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The presale is priced at $0.014955 and has raised over $1 million so far. The project’s pitch rests on a Unified Liquidity Layer and a Deploy-Once Architecture, which would let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems instead of splitting liquidity across bridges.

Those curious can research LiquidChain directly before drawing conclusions.

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