Coinbase CEO to Meet World Leaders at Davos Over Crypto Bill

Armstrong said the Davos meetings will focus on advancing the US crypto market structure bill.

Coinbase pulled support for the Senate version of the CLARITY Act days earlier.

Stablecoins and tokenization expansion are also on Armstrong’s agenda.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently shared on X that he will meet bank leaders and policy makers at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

The main agenda of the meeting would be the advancement of the US crypto market structure bill.

Just arrived in Davos for @WEF. Three main goals this week: 1) Talk to world leaders about economic freedom and how crypto can update their financial systems 2) Continue the push for market structure legislation 3) Keep pushing for tokenization to democratize access to capital… pic.twitter.com/knjuMZKRtb — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) January 19, 2026

This comes just days after Coinbase pulled its support for the Senate version of the CLARITY Act, which forced lawmakers to delay a planned markup hearing. No new date has been set at the time of writing.

Armstrong added that he will also discuss stablecoins in Davos. He said stablecoins should be an opportunity for both crypto companies and banks, as long as rules apply evenly.

The CEO also plans to promote tokenization as a way to expand access to capital markets. He said about 4 billion adults worldwide still lack access to solid investment products.

Armstrong said tokenized assets could allow more people to build wealth through global markets.

Coinbase Pulls Support From Senate Draft

Coinbase withdrew its backing of the revised CLARITY Act last week. The exchange listed four main concerns that could harm core parts of the crypto sector.

These include limits on tokenized stock trading, wider government access to DeFi transaction data, broader authority for the SEC, and new stablecoin rules that favor large banks.

The biggest reason for the conflict is stablecoin yield. The Senate draft blocks crypto platforms from paying users yield just for holding stablecoins.

Banks supported the rule, saying yield bearing stablecoins could pull funds from savings accounts.

Coinbase said the rule removes an important use case for stablecoins and the company would rather see no bill than one that harms users.

The firm pulled support just hours before the Senate Banking Committee was set to move the bill forward.

The CLARITY Act has divided the crypto sector. Some executives say the bill still offers needed rules for the market. Others argue it favors banking interests and limits financial innovation.

Armstrong recently stated that the White House has been cooperative and a revised version of the bill could come within a few weeks.

