Cork Raises $5.5M via a16z CSX, Road Capital to Build Tokenized Risk Platform

Key Notes

Cork Protocol, a decentralized programmable risk layer, has raised $5.5 million in a successful seed round led by a16z’s CSX startup fund and Road Capital.

The funding round drew participation from a slew of noteworthy VC and crypto investment groups including 432 Ventures, BitGo Ventures, Cooley, DEPO Ventures, Funfair Ventures, G20 Group, Gate Labs, Hyperithm, IDEO Ventures, PEER VC, Stake Capital, and WAGMI Ventures.

According to a Jan. 21 press release, funds are earmarked to support the protocol’s ambition to develop a “risk layer” for digital assets such as stablecoins, yield-bearing RWA tokens, and onchain vaults.

Cork has raised $5.5M to build the missing tokenized risk infrastructure for digital assets. Led by @RoadCapMgmt and @a16zcrypto CSX, Cork has raised from investors who recognize the market opportunity of introducing tokenized risk into the digital asset ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/MOHbdz0kLL — Cork Protocol (@Corkprotocol) January 21, 2026

Tokenizing Risk to Mitigate Catastrophe

The maturation of the cryptocurrency and onchain assets market has brought unprecedented liquidity to the sector as well as unprecedented risk.

Per data from Cork, there were eight major stablecoin depegs in 2025 alone, including two outright defaults. And the largest single day liquidation in the history of crypto occurred on Oct. 10, 2025 when a flash crash cost the market around $19 billion in a single day.

Cork Protocol aims to develop a broadly-accepted onchain risk management infrastructure. In layperson’s terms, this would, ostensibly, allow vendors and independent agents to offer a “cover token” as a backstop against risk events such as stablecoin depegs. In this way, a cover token serves as an insurance-like product.

The risk management layer would also allow cryptocurrency utility users to treat risk as its own liquidity asset through the purchase of “depeg swaps” as a bulwark against protocol or token collapse.

For traders, the introduction of risk as an asset better aligns onchain finance with the tradfi world, allowing them to short assets through purchase of depeg swaps while longing other assets through the purchase of cover tokens.

The seed funding round follows the Jan. 8 launch of Cork Protocol’s “Phoenix,” one of the first risk management solutions to operate as a decentralized layer on Ethereum.

