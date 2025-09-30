Cronos Partners with AWS to Accelerate Institutional Tokenization, RWA Adoption

Key Notes

The collaboration aims to attract developers building RWA platforms and DeFi protocols on the Crypto.com-affiliated blockchain.

Technical indicators show CRO struggling with weak momentum as the RSI sits at 39.34 in bearish territory.

Despite the AWS deal, trader sentiment remains fragile with CRO risking a slide toward September lows near $0.15.

Cronos has announced an infrastructure partnership with Amazon Web Services to optimize asset tokenization on the Crypto.com-affiliated layer 1 blockchain, less than a year after landing a similar deal with Google Cloud. Native token CRO price flatlined below $0.20, under pressure from broader crypto market turbulence.

Cronos Labs team led by founder Mirko Zhao confirmed the announcement in a press release on Sept. 30, eyeing asset tokenization market share by attracting developers and making on-chain transaction data available via AWS Public Blockchain Data.

According to the official statement, the deal offers up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup to help scale early-stage pilots for RWA platforms, DeFi protocols and AI-powered applications built on Cronos.

“The next growth cycle will be defined by tokenization and real-world assets. Cronos is uniquely positioned with distribution through Crypto.com, liquidity anchored in CRO and a roadmap that ties tokenization and AI into one interoperable system. Building on AWS extends this foundation, giving institutions a secure, scalable pathway to bridge traditional and decentralized finance,” said Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs.

The announcement aligns with Cronos’ 2025-2026 roadmap, citing $10 billion in tokenized assets deployed and 20 million global users as key growth milestones for the year ahead.

Cronos inked a similar deal with AWS rival Google Cloud in November 2024, emphasizing the team’s long-term focus on asset tokenization tooling and infrastructure over the past year.

With its market capitalization of $6.73 billion, Cronos’ CRO native token is currently the 22nd largest cryptocurrency according to CoinMarketCap data. Despite trading volumes rising 68.6% in the past 24 hours, CRO price reaction to the Amazon partnership remains pinned below $0.20 at publication on Sept. 30.

Cronos (CRO) Price Forecast: Traders Weigh Mixed Signals as RSI Remains in Bear Territory

Cronos’ partnership with Amazon Web Services failed to spark immediate price relief, with CRO $0.19 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $6.75 B Vol. 24h: $83.36 M dipping to $0.193 after a brief recovery attempt. The sell-the-news reaction highlights fragile sentiment as traders weigh the broader market turbulence.

From a technical standpoint, CRO’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39.34 signals weak momentum, edging toward oversold territory. The Parabolic SAR dots positioned at $0.18 below the current candle confirm short-term bullish reactions, keeping upside hopes alive as rising volumes boost liquidity.

On the flip side, Price-Volume Trend (PVT) flatline at 1.42B suggests fresh capital inflows remain limited despite higher activity.

If the bearish sentiment and sell-the-news frenzy outweigh demand, CRO price risks sliding toward the September lows near $0.15. Conversely, bulls must reclaim the $0.23 key level marked by the Lucid SAR indicator.

