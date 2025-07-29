Key Notes

Bitcoin ETF inflows fell 80% last week amid post-ATH cooldown.

Glassnode notes that the derivatives market is still elevated, showing leveraged optimism.

On-chain metrics still show 96.9% of the BTC supply in profit.

Glassnode’s latest weekly report suggests that Bitcoin BTC $118 084 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $40.94 B rally has entered a “reassessment phase” after briefly touching its all-time high on July 14. The pullback led to a general cooldown across markets, but several indicators suggest the possibility of a price bounce in the near term.

In the spot market, momentum has softened with the RSI indicating signs of buyer fatigue. While the trading volumes dropped to $8.6 billion, an uptick in cumulative volume delta (CVD) hints at renewed dip-buying interest.

The derivatives market hints even more optimism, with futures open interest climbing to $45.6 billion. This suggests that traders are still willing to take leveraged bets. Glassnode reports a significant rise in funding rates on the long side and a decline in perpetual CVD, indicating reduced sell pressure.

Options markets saw a 2.2% dip in open interest, but the volatility spread surged by 77%. Several other indicators suggest diminishing bearish sentiment and a tilt toward mild bullishness.

However, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a steep drop in activity, with weekly net inflows plunging 80% to $496 million. However, Glassnode noted that ETF MVRV still remains high, signaling strong unrealized profits that could support further upside.

#Bitcoin ETF inflows dropped 80% last week. But derivatives positioning remains elevated and on-chain data shows nearly all $BTC supply is still in profit. This week’s Market Pulse unpacks the shifting balance of conviction across market participants: https://t.co/4LBrKjNh0f pic.twitter.com/NavS6wo7nI — glassnode (@glassnode) July 29, 2025

Importantly, 96.9% of the BTC supply remains in profit. Though metrics like NUPL and Realized P/L Ratio dipped, this likely reflects reduced profit-taking rather than deep pessimism. Overall, the market appears to be digesting gains post-ATH, with signs of seller exhaustion beginning to surface.

BTC Price Stable, Analyst Eyes $150k

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $118,968, with no loss or gains over the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency remains 3.4% below its $123,000 peak as investors rotate capital to new crypto coins.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a rise in the “cumulative value days destroyed – Bottom & Up” metric on X. He suggests the next possible Bitcoin peak could be as high as $149,679.

The next Bitcoin $BTC top could be at $149,679! pic.twitter.com/knZXTdjKve — Ali (@ali_charts) July 29, 2025

Subbd Presale Gains Momentum as BTC Eyes Another Rally

As Bitcoin edges toward another potential rally, a rising platform, Subbd is gaining quiet momentum in the content subscription market. Subbd introduces a tokenized and AI-integrated ecosystem tailored for modern content creators and their communities.

Subbd offers a suite of automation tools that simplify how creators publish, manage, and monetize their content. For audiences, it promises more immersive, personalized experiences, ranging from exclusive content to real-time interactions.

SUBBD Token Utility and Presale Momentum

At the core of the Subbd ecosystem lies its native ERC-20 token, SUBBD, which powers multiple features. Users can access premium content, AI utilities, and staking-based rewards using the token.

Token holders who stake SUBBD gain access to special privileges such as private livestreams, exclusive content drops, and behind-the-scenes updates, effectively turning loyal fans into invested participants in the creator economy.

Presale Highlights:

Current token price: $0.056025

$0.056025 Total raised: $909,500

$909,500 Token symbol: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

The project presents a good opportunity for those interested in AI-fueled Web3 innovation within the fast-evolving content economy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.