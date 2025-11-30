Crypto Capital Inflows Tank 80% as Market Awaits Clear Signals

Key Notes

Capital inflows collapsed over 80%, as per analyst Ali Martinez.

Whales eased accumulation while smaller wallets.

Bitcoin’s structural breakdown handed market leadership to altcoins.

Ali Martinez pointed out a brutal reset in market participation this month, with capital inflows collapsing from nearly $60 billion at the start of October to just over $10 billion by late November.

Capital inflows into the crypto market have fallen from $60 billion to $10 billion over the past month. pic.twitter.com/nkMj64yKoF — Ali (@ali_charts) November 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the Fear and Greed Index remains at 20, as per CoinMarketCap data, which means that investors fear the current uncertainty in the market with Bitcoin crashing to $80K briefly in November.

A Market Losing Steam

According to Santiment, last week’s market bounce looked strong, but the signals that supported it vanished. Extreme oversold conditions disappeared, the broader market stopped responding, and the easy “buy the dip” mindset faded. Fear‑based narratives took over.

Concerns about liquidations and high‑risk positions replaced opportunistic sentiment. Stability gave way to hesitation, and Ethereum now sat near a heavy resistance wall between $3,200 and $3,250. That level turned into a line traders watched closely, aware that rejection could result in a major pullback.

Additionally, large Bitcoin wallets reduced accumulation, while smaller wallets increased theirs, suggesting a very fragile market. Stablecoin yields near 4% also pointed to low leverage demand, with the loss of clear conviction leaving the market drifting sideways with no strong bias.

Earlier in the month, a major spike in debt repayments sparked panic in the market, marking a solid local bottom. This week produced nothing similar. Debt flows turned flat, showing neither panic nor confidence.

It signaled a market with no urgency, no major risk, and no strong signal in either direction. Santiment’s conclusion was simple, i.e., when nothing stands out, the best choice is to step aside.

Bitcoin Loses Leadership

Swissblock’s Bitcoin Vector said in a post on X that Bitcoin lost its leadership position after breaking through crucial support levels. Momentum rotated away from BTC the moment the structure weakened.

One scenario we need to consider for the final stretch of the year: the full strength may not return to BTC. BTC broke structure, and the market immediately rotated out. Market Phase is telling us the same thing, momentum isn’t flowing back into Bitcoin yet. 👇 pic.twitter.com/IAiArLbyN5 — Bitcoin Vector (@bitcoinvector) November 28, 2025

The market shifted into an alts‑driven phase as mid‑cap assets showed speculative appetite while large caps became the safer zone. Heavy BTC selling forced Bitcoin’s dominance lower, as investors lack strong conviction in Bitcoin for now.

According to Bitcoin Vector, the only way Bitcoin regains leadership is through sustained dominance growth. Until that happens, the market stays in a fragile window driven by selective rotation rather than broad bullish strength.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.