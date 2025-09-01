Crypto Hacks Rise for 3rd Consecutive Month

Key Notes

Crypto hacks registered their third consecutive monthly spike in August.The industry lost over $163 million to fraudulent actors last month.The hacks came along with notable spikes in the market.

August saw the third consecutive rise in monthly crypto hacks as fraudulent actors took action within the market-wide bullish sentiment.

According to an X post by PeckShield, the ecosystem witnessed 16 breaches last month.

#PeckShieldAlert In August 2025, ~16 major crypto exploits were recorded, resulting in total losses of $163M—a 15% increase from July's $142M. Notably, @btcturk suffered its second major breach in just over a year, losing over $50M after a $54M hack in June 2024., bringing their… pic.twitter.com/JWiWNEDdZW — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 1, 2025

In total, the amount of crypto assets lost to hackers reached $163.2 million, with the top five incidents making up to 99% of the total number. This is the third rise, as June saw $111 million and July recorded $142 million in breaches.

The largest hack belongs to a long-term Bitcoin BTC $108 947 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $36.61 B holder that lost over $91 million. Moreover, the Turkish crypto exchange BtcTurk was hacked for $54 million due to some “technical issues” with its hot wallets.

Odin Fun, a meme coin launchpad on Bitcoin, lost 58.2 BTC, worth roughly $7 million, on Aug. 13. BetterBank and CrediX Finance follow closely with $5 million and $4.5 million lost to hackers, respectively.

These hacks usually undermine the industry’s reputation and investor sentiment.

However, the crypto market recorded a notable surge in mid-August, with BTC reaching an ATH of $124,457 and Ethereum ETH $4 407 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $531.94 B Vol. 24h: $26.92 B breaking its four-year course to an ATH $4,953.

The decentralized finance sector is also steady above the $150 billion mark despite the selloff in late August.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.