Crypto Investment Products Bled $240M Last Week: CoinShares

Key Notes

Bitcoin investment products saw outflows worth $207 million last week.

Ethereum saw outflows worth $37.7 million while ETH lost $1,500.

Toncoin defied the trend, confirming $1.1 million in inflows. .

The digital asset market is feeling the squeeze as geopolitical tensions spill into investor sentiment and bears dominate the price action of cryptocurrencies.

According to the latest report from CoinShares, crypto investment products witnessed outflows totaling $240 million last week, a reflection of mounting anxiety triggered by the US trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

In the past 24 hours alone, Bitcoin BTC $78 194 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $1.55 T Vol. 24h: $96.97 B has plunged 7.89%, now trading at $76,706, while Ethereum ETH $1 549 24h volatility: 11.8% Market cap: $187.34 B Vol. 24h: $57.36 B is reeling from a staggering 16.39% drop, falling to $1,498, CoinMarketCap data shows.

This sharp downturn has caused Bitcoin to surrender multiple support levels, including the crucial 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $77,000. The BTC/USD daily chart now shows a fresh “death cross”, cementing fears of further downside.

Massive Outflows in the Market

The outflows reported by CoinShares were led overwhelmingly by Bitcoin, which accounted for $207 million of the $240 million total. Ethereum followed with $37.7 million in outflows, while Solana and Sui saw $1.8 million and $4.7 million exit respectively.

The total outflow figure rises closer to $240 million when considering broader data points, including retail selloffs and declines in over-the-counter trading.

In a blog post, CoinShares noted that the crypto space is showing resilience compared to traditional markets but the “psychological toll of these macroeconomic shifts is clearly impacting short-term flows”.

While the TradFi Fear & Greed Index hit its lowest score ever, even below the levels recorded during the COVID-19 crash or Black Monday in 1987, crypto performs better with the Fear & Greed Index at 23.

However, both the indexes confirm that investors are in a state of extreme fear.

Outflows Spread Across the Map

The outflows weren’t confined to one region. Investors in the US led the charge with $210 million pulled from crypto products, followed by Germany at $17.7 million.

Canada distanced itself with $4.8 million in inflows, suggesting some investors north of the border saw an opportunity amid the market stagnancy.

It is important to note that prominent digital asset Toncoin TON $3.01 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $7.47 B Vol. 24h: $543.08 M defied this trend and recorded a substantial $1.1 million in inflows.

Blockchain Equities: A Silver Lining?

Interestingly, while crypto funds saw a net exodus, blockchain equities experienced their second consecutive week of inflows, totaling $8 million.

This could point to a divergence in sentiment, where investors see blockchain companies as undervalued compared to the more volatile tokens themselves.

Despite the turbulent week, CoinShares reported that total assets under management (AUM) in crypto investment products remained relatively stable, up 0.8% to $132.6 billion.

