In another bold move related to Bitcoin, DDC Enterprise has raised $528 million to advance its corporate treasury.

The NYSE-listed entity behind the Asian food brands DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai’s Thai is planning to invest this fund into the purchase of Bitcoin as part of a broader accumulation strategy.

Ddc enterprise makes progress with bitcoin treasury

A while ago, DDC Enterprise announced that it was seeking funds to execute its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy. It clearly stated that it needed approximately $528 million from investors.

According to a recent statement, the required funds were secured through a $26 million Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) deal with leading digital asset investors.

There was also a $25 million issuance of convertible notes, in addition to a $2 million private placement and $200 million equity line of credit with Anson Funds.

DDC Enterprise still has the option to raise to $275 million more via convertible notes. Animoca Brands and Kenetic Capital also supported the fundraise.

The capital raised is intended to buy more Bitcoin. Previously, the firm acquired 21 Bitcoin units valued at approximately $2.3 million, funding the purchase by selling 254,333 shares of its Class A stock. In mid-June, DDC Enterprise announced plans to raise $528 million in financing.

As of June 12, the firm had a total Bitcoin holding of 138 units. Based on its current market value, this bag is estimated to be worth around $14.85 million.

BTC is currently trading at $107,653.95, corresponding with a 0.9% price rally in under 24 hours. At this level, DDC’s realized funds can acquire a minimum of 4,900 BTC.

Regarding the funding, the firm’s founder, chairwoman, and CEO, Norma Chu, said the $528 million capital commitment marks a major milestone for DDC.

She expressed confidence that the company will achieve its mission of “building one of the world’s most valuable corporate Bitcoin treasuries and becoming a leading global Bitcoin holder.”

Strategy boasts nearly 600,000 btc in holdings

With such an ambitious mission, DDC Enterprise faces strong competition from Strategy, the business intelligence and software firm founded by Michael Saylor.

Since launching its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2020, right after the global COVID-19 pandemic, Strategy has successfully amassed over 600,000 BTC.

A few days ago, Strategy announced the purchase of an additional 4,980 Bitcoin for an investment value of $531 million. This placed the recent Bitcoin purchase at an average price of $106,801 per BTC. The purchase was a reflection of the company’s continued confidence in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency.

In addition, the purchase puts to rest recent rumors of a sell-off by the Bitcoin firm and its insiders.

As of June 30, 2025, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached 597,325 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $42.4 billion. This equates to an average purchase price of $70,982 per Bitcoin.

