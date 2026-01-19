Key Notes

Over $1.05 billion in token unlocks will hit the market in seven days.

Bitget Token and PLUME face the largest cliff dilution.

With the AltSeason Index at 27, capital stays in Bitcoin.

The crypto market faces more than $1.05 billion in token unlocks over the next seven days, according to token unlock data provider Tokenomist. The timing is poor for altcoins as the AltSeason Index sits at 27, which means Bitcoin is dominating, and the risk appetite for secondary assets is weak.

Unlocks of this size matter because they increase liquid supply in a market already struggling to absorb sell pressure. According to CoinMarketCap data, in the past 24 hours, the total crypto market cap is down more than 2%, currently at $3.15 trillion.

According to Tokenomist, upcoming one-time large token unlocks (exceeding $5 million) in the next 7 days include BGB, ZRO, RIVER, PLUME, H, UDS, XPL, MBG, SOSO, SOON, ANIME, etc.; linear large unlocks (daily amounts exceeding $1 million) include RAIN, SOL, RIVER, TRUMP, WLD,… pic.twitter.com/tMZdIG6ptp — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 19, 2026

Cliff Unlocks Bring Sudden Supply Shocks

The largest one‑time unlock belongs to the Bitget Token (BGB), with 140.56 million tokens worth roughly $528 million entering adjusted supply. The single event represents about 7.76% of BGB’s adjusted released supply in one week.

Meanwhile, PLUME shows the sharpest impact with about 1.42 billion tokens (worth $22.4 million) scheduled to unlock, equal to more than 41% of the adjusted released supply.

Also, RIVER token’s cliff unlock releases 2.75 million tokens worth $74.1 million, roughly 8% of adjusted supply. Smaller cliff events follow across ZRO at $43 million, MBG at $19.2 million, H at $18.9 million, and UDS, XPL, SOSO, SOON, and ANIME.

Linear Unlocks Keep Daily Pressure On

Linear unlocks are led by RAIN with 9.41 billion tokens unlocking linearly, worth about $85.3 million, or 2.77% of the circulating supply. Moreover, roughly 481,000 SOL worth $64.7 million will also be released, representing only 0.09% of the circulating supply.

DOGE and AVAX show similar dynamics, with low percentage unlocks of 0.06% and 0.16%, respectively, worth $12.26 million and $8.85 million. Other linear unlocks include TRUMP at $32.2 million, WLD at $18.8 million, and ASTER near $7 million.

Traders Abandon Hope as Bitcoin Dominates

According to analyst Ivan on Tech, long‑term altcoin holders are sitting deep in losses, still waiting for recoveries that never come. Capital, meanwhile, has rotated to Bitcoin BTC $92 941 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $41.31 B .

Ivan on Tech speaks on altcoin losses—people down 99%, still hoping their coin will come back. They check the price FIRST THING in the morning every day.

They think the founder is still there, still building (founder exit scammer months ago).

Their family notices they're… pic.twitter.com/dgUqjZms4Q — Ivan on Tech 🍳📈💰 (@IvanOnTech) January 18, 2026

Veteran trader Peter Brandt said that altcoins are casualties of a broader monetary reset, not beneficiaries. He said that capital concentrates into proven stores of value while weaker digital assets decay.

Bitcoin already occupies a unique role that cannot be easily replicated, Brandt explained, adding that altcoins face constant dilution, competition, and fading narratives.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.