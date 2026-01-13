Crypto Market Structure Bill Further Delayed to January 2026 End, Here’s Why

Key Notes

Lawmakers are concerned that advancing the bill too quickly without sufficient Democratic backing could cause it to fail on the Senate floor.

The passing of the crypto bill requires a 3/5 majority.

The bill must still be aligned between the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees for final passing.

The much-awaited crypto market structure bill, previously scheduled for Jan. 15, has been delayed further to the end of the month. This is because the Senate Banking Committee needs more time to secure bipartisan support. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis stated that the text for the crypto bill is already ready, and urged Democrats not to delay it further.

Voting on Crypto Market Bill Delayed Further

The US Senate has postponed a scheduled markup meeting on Jan. 15 to review the new proposal, rescheduling it for the final week of January. Senator John Boozman, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, confirmed this development, noting:

“I remain committed to advancing bipartisan crypto market structure legislation. We have made meaningful progress and had constructive discussions as we work toward this goal. I appreciate the leadership and engagement of Senator Booker and his team as we address these complex policy issues.

To finalize the remaining details and ensure the broad support this legislation requires, additional time is needed before moving to markup. The committee will mark up this legislation during the last week of January.”

According to market experts, the delay shows that lawmakers are concerned the crypto market bill could stall without a strong backing from Democratic senators. Pushing the legislation forward prematurely could increase the risk of it failing once it reaches the Senate floor.

As of now, the Senate Banking Committee maintains authority over the securities-related elements of crypto regulation. However, for the bill to move ahead, it needs to align with the Agriculture Committee as well.

To pass the bill, it will require complete bipartisan support, which means 60 votes in total.

Not really. The bill needs Democratic votes to pass the full Senate or it’s essentially DOA. With only 53 GOP senators, Senate rules require 60 votes (a 3/5 majority) to reach cloture. Boozman and Booker are likely weighing a higher chance of clearing the Senate against the cost… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) January 12, 2026

Crypto Industry Stands on Sidelines

The crypto industry has been eagerly waiting on the sidelines for the passing of the crypto market structure bill. Back in November 2025, 66 organizations urged the Trump administration to provide immediate clarity on the bill.

On the other hand, crypto exchange Coinbase voiced concerns as the bill seeks to limit the staking rewards on stablecoin holdings. Other lawmakers like Cynthia Lummis are also pushing for passing the bill as soon as possible.

“After months of hard work, we have bipartisan text ready for Thursday’s markup. I urge my Democrat colleagues: don’t retreat from our progress. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act will provide the clarity needed to keep innovation in the US & protect consumers. Let’s do this!” she wrote.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.