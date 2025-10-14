Czhang of LBank on Security, Listings, and the Long-Term Crypto Game

In a recent conversation with Coinspeaker, Czhang, Head of LBank Labs and Partner at LBank, opened up about the exchange’s strategy, security principles, and investment logic in the face of a fast-evolving crypto ecosystem.

From establishing itself as one of the world’s most secure exchanges to revolutionizing access to tokenized stocks and integrating AI into market infrastructure, Czhang explains how LBank is navigating the intersection of innovation and trust.

Why Crypto Isn’t Just Another Asset Class

“When I first encountered Bitcoin, I was deeply captivated by its underlying principles—decentralization and trustless peer-to-peer transactions—which completely reshaped my understanding.”

Czhang’s decision to leave traditional finance in 2017 came from recognizing crypto’s potential to fundamentally transform financial systems, not just diversify portfolios.

What Actually Predicts Project Success

“One of the most ‘counterintuitive’ lessons I’ve learned is that a team’s execution and adaptability are just as important as technical strength or market hype.”

Rather than flashy tech or tokenomics, it’s team agility and market responsiveness that separate winners from failures, according to Czhang’s review of over 100 projects.

LBank’s Security Edge: Culture, Not Just Code

“From the very beginning, we treated security as an integral part of our company culture, rather than a reactive measure.”

LBank’s perfect nearly 10-year security record stems from baking proactive defense into its DNA—from product design to AI monitoring and partnerships with CertiK and Elliptic.

Preventing $1.2B in Threats in 2024

“In 2024 alone, we successfully prevented over $1.2 billion in potential security threats. In 2025 Q2, LBank has successfully defended against over 2,000 potential security incidents, cumulatively intercepting potential losses exceeding $250 million.”

The platform’s prevention-first approach, aided by AI and automated monitoring, turns cybersecurity from a cost center into a moat.

Tokenized Stocks Break the U.S. Market Barrier

“Tokenized stocks allow investors to participate in high-quality global assets on crypto platforms with much lower barriers.”

Through LBank’s xStocks product and partnership with Ondo Finance, retail investors in restrictive jurisdictions can now access U.S. equities around the clock.

How LBank Lists Fast Without Sacrificing Quality

“We’ve ‘front-loaded and modularized’ due diligence and risk control processes, allowing us to maintain efficiency while ensuring quality.”

Listing speed is often a red flag, but Czhang says LBank’s process is both fast and secure due to a pre-built global evaluation framework.

A Dual-Layer Listing Philosophy

“Speed does not conflict with quality.”

With real-time on-chain monitoring, community metrics, and structured reviews, LBank delivers early access without compromising on vetting.

AI Is Reshaping Market Structure

“AI has a significant impact on trading patterns and market dynamics.”

AI enhances liquidity, detects anomalies, and helps both traders and exchanges adapt faster to shifting market signals from Twitter, Telegram, and price action.

Predictive Trading Meets Dynamic Risk Control

“By predicting price fluctuations and identifying abnormal trading behaviors, AI can alert to potential risks in advance.”

AI isn’t just for arbitrage—it’s powering real-time risk management at the exchange level, giving users a safety net in volatile markets.

LBank Labs Focuses on Bear Market Survivors

“Our philosophy is simple: invest in projects that can survive and create lasting value even in bear markets.”

Czhang says the best investments don’t rely on hype cycles but build sustainable models with strong fundamentals and community engagement.

Why Some Crypto VCs Miss the Point

“Sustainable revenue models beyond token issuance… that’s one of our first filters.”

Unlike flash-in-the-pan token schemes, LBank Labs looks for revenue-generating builders, especially in DeFi, RWA, and infrastructure.

What Exchanges Must Get Right to Survive

“User trust. Compliance. Innovation.”

For Czhang, the future of exchanges will be decided by credibility, regulatory agility, and product evolution—not by hype or temporary volumes.

Compliance Is Not a Burden — It’s a Shield

“Compliance is not a burden—it protects users and ensures business sustainability.”

Global exchanges must go beyond playing defense: proactive compliance is key to scaling in regulated jurisdictions.

The Exchange of the Future Is a Value-Added Platform

“Exchanges that cannot continuously offer new products and services… risk being overtaken by competitors.”

Czhang envisions exchanges as full-stack financial platforms, combining speed, trust, and innovation to stay relevant over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.