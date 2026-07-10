Clarity Act News: A unified draft of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, merging work from the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees, may be released as soon as next week, with advocates expecting the legislation to reach the Senate floor during the week of July 20.

The merged text is said to have grown by more than 70 pages relative to prior versions, reflecting extensive committee-level negotiations, and places additional weight on consumer protections.

This is not simply a procedural update. It is a narrow-window pressure test for whether a crypto market-structure framework can survive the Senate’s 60-vote threshold before summer recess forecloses the legislative calendar entirely.

Clarity Act News: The Ethics Stalemate and What the AG Enforcement Clause Actually Said

The bill’s central unresolved fault line remains ethics restrictions. Senate Democrats have demanded language barring senior government officials, including the president, from maintaining financial ties to the crypto sector, and several lawmakers have stated publicly they will not vote yes without a workable compromise.

One idea under discussion would allow state attorneys general to bring suit for ethics violations, but according to CoinDesk’s reporting, progress on that mechanism has slowed significantly.

The 60-vote threshold is not aspirational framing; it reflects the procedural floor required to invoke cloture and end debate in the Senate. Even the two Democrats who voted to advance the Banking Committee’s version have signaled conditional support at best, warning that unresolved ethics language could pull their final votes. The ethics provision dispute and the mechanics of advancing the bill to a floor vote have been entangled since negotiations resumed in the spring.

A separate complication emerged Thursday when the White House sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asserting that Democrats had not submitted names for minority slots on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Democrats, in a letter last month, had accused the Trump administration of refusing to engage with standard nomination processes for independent agency vacancies. The White House has also not engaged in the most recent negotiations on the merged text and has not signed off on it.

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Clarity Act Senate Prospects: Calendar Pressure and the House Complication

The Senate’s remaining legislative runway before recess consists of three weeks in July and the first week of August. Floor debate alone could consume several of those days, and a defense spending bill may compete for chamber bandwidth. The tight window and what it means for passage odds has been a recurring concern among legislative observers tracking the bill.

One signal of incremental progress came on Wednesday in a letter from Senator Ron Wyden to Senate leadership expressing support for the bill’s developer-protection provisions, specifically the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act section, which would shield crypto developers from being classified as money transmitters under federal regulation if they do not handle customer assets. Preserving the BRCA has been a stated priority for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector throughout the Clarity negotiations.

Even if the Senate acts, the House of Representatives, currently constrained by Republican infighting, would need to approve the Senate’s version before it reaches President Donald Trump’s desk.

Trump has declined to sign at least one other bipartisan legislative priority, the Senate’s housing bill, citing demands that Congress address his voting-rules agenda first. The structural obstacles that have stalled DAMCA throughout 2026 now include not just Senate arithmetic but downstream legislative uncertainty.

We suspect the release of the merged draft next week will function less as a final negotiating text and more as a forcing mechanism, designed to reveal whether Democratic holdouts can be moved before the calendar decision is made for them.

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