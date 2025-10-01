Key Notes

World Liberty Financial, the crypto project co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., is expanding its reach by launching its USD1 stablecoin on the Aptos APT $4.58 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $3.22 B Vol. 24h: $795.22 M blockchain. The move marks a significant step for both the high-profile venture and the Aptos network as it continues to attract new assets.

The integration was confirmed in an announcement shared by the Aptos Foundation on Oct. 1. According to the details, the launch makes USD1 the first stablecoin with a Move-based integration, connecting it to the programming language that powers the Aptos network. This partnership aims to leverage Aptos’s infrastructure, which the foundation describes as one of the fastest and most efficient in the industry.

HUGE: @DonaldJTrumpJr & @ZachWitkoff announce LIVE that @worldlibertyfi's USD1 is coming to Aptos 🦅 Aptos is USD1's first Move-based integration. The list grows of those choosing the fastest, cheapest, & most efficient rails in the world. Welcome to the United States of Aptos. pic.twitter.com/SiV8VcCDxQ — Aptos (@Aptos) October 1, 2025

The USD1 stablecoin is backed by US Treasuries, dollars, and other cash equivalents, according to a recent report from Reuters. The project is part of World Liberty Financial’s broader ambition to bridge digital assets with traditional finance, which also includes plans to introduce a debit card by early 2026.

Broad Ecosystem Support for USD1

The rollout is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6, and is expected to have immediate support from a wide range of applications within the Aptos ecosystem. Several major decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have already committed to integrating USD1 from day one. These include Echelon Market, Hyperion, Thala Labs, and Panora Exchange.

To ensure broad accessibility for both individual and institutional users, the stablecoin will also be supported by numerous wallets and exchanges. Notable platforms include Petra Wallet, Backpack, OKX, Bitget Wallet, and Gate.io. This widespread support is designed to facilitate smooth onboarding and usage across the network from the moment of launch.

The Aptos network, which originated from Meta’s discontinued Libra project, has steadily built its presence in the financial sector. It currently holds over $720 million in real-world assets (RWAs) and more than $1 billion in stablecoins, including established names like USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.82 B Vol. 24h: $13.95 B , USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $174.96 B Vol. 24h: $116.14 B , and PayPal’s PYUSD. The network is known for its low latency, enabling sub-second transactions with fees averaging around $0.00055.

World Liberty Financial has attracted considerable attention, not just for its connection to the Trump family but also for the volatile launch of its native token, WLFI. The project faced controversy and scam allegations by Elon Musk shortly after its debut, leading to sharp price fluctuations.

Despite the initial turbulence, the token later secured a listing on Robinhood, and the project initiated several WLFI token burn events to help manage its supply. The expansion of its USD1 stablecoin to a new blockchain signals a continued push for legitimacy and wider adoption in the competitive digital asset market.

