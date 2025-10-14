Key Notes

ETH ETFs recorded $429 million in third-day outflows as ETH went below $4K.

Weekly stablecoin senders surpassed one million for the first time.

Bhutan became the first nation to anchor its national digital ID system on ETH.

Ethereum ETH $3 940 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $476.23 B Vol. 24h: $54.81 B spot ETFs have recorded their third straight day of outflows, totaling $429 million on Oct. 13. Bitcoin BTC $110 692 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $73.93 B spot ETFs also saw $327 million in outflows, though BlackRock’s IBIT fund managed to attract inflows.

CoinMarketCap shows that ETH is down 5% in the past 24 hours and almost 15% in the past week. The cryptocurrency lost the $4,000 price tag and currently trades near $3,900.

On the other hand, the Ethereum network has recorded strong on-chain activity, particularly in stablecoin transactions, as Bhutan makes history by fully integrating its national digital identity system on the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum ETFs Face Pressure Despite Network Strength

The continued outflows from Ethereum spot ETFs indicate that investors are taking profits or reallocating capital amid broader market uncertainty, mirroring similar moves seen in Bitcoin ETFs.

On October 13, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $429 million, marking the third consecutive day of outflows, while Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million, with BlackRock’s IBIT being the only fund to post a net inflow.https://t.co/Tvs2oCSxTg pic.twitter.com/kGnUK3d69k — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 14, 2025

Interestingly, over the past year, the number of unique stablecoin senders on Ethereum has grown rapidly. From January 2020 to July 2024, the chain averaged about 400,000 weekly senders.

Since August 2024, that number has increased by nearly 1.7% per week, hitting record highs in 2025. The last two weeks alone have seen more than one million unique stablecoin senders per week.

Bhutan Anchors National ID on Ethereum

The Kingdom of Bhutan has migrated its National Digital Identity (NDI) system from Polygon to Ethereum, becoming the first nation to anchor a live, population-scale identity system on a public blockchain. The integration is already operational, with full migration expected by early 2026.

1/ Today, Bhutan celebrates a historic milestone, becoming the first nation to anchor its national digital identity system on Ethereum. 🇧🇹@VitalikButerin and I were honored to join the launch ceremony on behalf of the Ethereum community, graced by His Royal Highness. pic.twitter.com/KA4tOYbsJ4 — Aya Miyaguchi (@AyaMiyagotchi) October 13, 2025

The move allows Bhutan’s nearly 800,000 citizens to verify credentials, such as age or residency, through verifiable credentials linked to Ethereum’s validator network.

This marks a major milestone for both the country and Ethereum, showcasing how decentralized infrastructure can support secure, citizen-owned data systems.

Bhutan’s prime minister and crown prince attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum leaders Vitalik Buterin and Aya Miyaguchi, emphasizing the partnership’s national importance.

As stablecoin adoption deepens and national-level integrations like Bhutan’s expand, Ether is well-positioned to be the next big crypto in the upcoming year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.