Ethena (ENA) Price Soars 14% Despite Massive Token Unlocks, What Is Happening?

ENA price has registered a more than 14% rally over the last 24 hours.

Ethena's USDe has successfully reached the position of the third-largest stablecoin by market cap.

Ethena, in collaboration with Anchorage Digital, is working on issuing a USD-compliant stablecoin.

Ethena ENA $0.62 24h volatility: 12.0% Market cap: $3.94 B Vol. 24h: $1.24 B started this week with a momentum that has got the broader cryptocurrency industry buzzing. This digital asset has registered a more than 14% rally over the last 24 hours, with its market capitalization up by almost the same percentage and resting at $3.95 billion at the time of this writing.

Ethena Positive Momentum and USDe Supply Surge

In the wake of a new week, ENA, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum-based synthetic dollar protocol Ethena, entered a major bullish era. According to CoinMarketCap data, it has surged by 14.84% within the last 24 hours and is now pegged at $0.6230. This marks a significant recovery from its price action a week ago.

Apart from the increase in ENA price and market cap, its 24-hour trading volume has increased by 33.59%. With these increments in key metrics, Ethena’s USDe stablecoin has successfully reached the position of the third-largest in the category following Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $163.88 B Vol. 24h: $55.02 B and Circle’s USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $64.15 B Vol. 24h: $9.01 B . On this premise, it has now outperformed Sky Dollar (USDS).

This reflects the growing demand for USDe in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Even on-chain data confirms that the Ethereum ecosystem saw a massive surge in the stablecoin’s supply, up to 75% over the past month. Based on insight gathered from DeFiLlama, USDe supply has reached $9.3 billion.

Ethena is Third Largest Stablecoin | Source: DeFiLlama

Moreover, the Ethena DeFi protocol is now at the sixth position in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL). A major boost in this metric has now brought it to over $9.47 billion. Significantly, this surge can be attributed to high yields and recent integrations, which have obviously attracted a mix of risk-seeking DeFi users and more conservative stakers.

Beyond the increase in ENA price and the positive sentiments surrounding USDe, Ethena is working on the issuance of a USD-compliant stablecoin, riding on the recent passing of the GENIUS Act. It plans to achieve this feat in collaboration with Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States.

