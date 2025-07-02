Ether Whales Continue Sell-off as Ethereum Price Fights for $2,400

Key Notes

Old ETH whales sell major holdings as price trades near $2,400.

SharpLink Gaming recently increased ETH holdings, signaling continued institutional interest.

Analyst forecasts ETH rally to $3,200 by July-end and $4,000 by September.

Ethereum ETH $2 440 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $294.76 B Vol. 24h: $13.62 B is facing renewed selling pressure as it struggles to maintain the crucial $2,400 level. After starting the week on a high note, ETH dipped to $2,390 in the early hours of Wednesday before recovering to trade around $2,439 at the time of writing.

In the past 24 hours, ETH has lost around 1% of its value, wiping out around $6 billion in market capitalization. This decline comes amid increased whale sell-off. As per the on-chain data shared by Lookonchain, an Ethereum ICO participant sold another 501 ETH on July 1.

An #Ethereum ICO participant sold another 501 $ETH 9 hours ago. He bought 16,000 $ETH(cost $4,960) at ~$0.31 through 2 wallets during the GENESIS, and later purchased 804 $ETH(cost $369K) from exchanges at $459 in 2017. Since April 2021, he has sold 14,394 $ETH($50.11M) at an… pic.twitter.com/KueaP16Qs5 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 2, 2025

This participant has now sold a total of 14,394 ETH since April 2021 for around $50.1 million at an average price of $3,48. However, they still hold around 2,410 ETH valued at $5.85 million.

Another whale, who had been dormant for three years, deposited 2,450 ETH, worth around $5.94 million, to Kraken. This whale originally withdrew the same amount from Kraken in September 2022 when ETH was priced at $1,305, locking in a profit of $2.74 million.

A whale deposited 2,450 $ETH($5.94M) into #Kraken after 3 years of dormancy, locking in a $2.74M profit. He originally withdrew 2,450 $ETH($3.2M at the time) from #Kraken at $1,305 on Sep 23, 2022, with an unrealized profit of over $6.6M at the peak.https://t.co/1nTku1ZkgP pic.twitter.com/7NnQjShxSf — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 2, 2025

Interestingly, the unrealized profit for this whale’s holding was over $6.6 million at the peak.

Institutional Buyers Step In Amid Optimism

Despite the ongoing whale sell-off, analysts are institutional investors remain bullish. Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming recently added another 4,951 ETH, worth around $12.4 million, through an over-the-counter purchase.

SharpLink Gaming(@SharpLinkGaming), which previously announced a purchase of 188,478 $ETH($473.6M) at $2,513, bought another 4,951 $ETH($12.4M) via OTC in the past 6 hours.https://t.co/cW8EvzSFxt pic.twitter.com/OMFNSeLE4A — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 1, 2025

This follows the company’s earlier purchase of 188,478 ETH at $2,513, showcasing continued institutional interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Crypto analyst Ether Wizz recently shared a bullish price outlook for ETH, noting that the cryptocurrency has followed a Wyckoff accumulation pattern. He highlighted ETH’s recovery from $1,400 in April to a 100% rally, followed by a 25% pullback to retest support at $2,145.

$ETH Wyckoff accumulation pattern has played out perfectly so far. Dump below $1.4K, followed by a 100% pump. After that, ETH went down 25% and retested its crucial support level. Now, ETH is starting to move up again and the next major target is $3K. IMO, $3K-$3.2K in July… pic.twitter.com/EQ56bDZ4Wa — Ether Wizz (@EtherWizz_) July 1, 2025

Ether Wizz predicts ETH could rally to $3,000–$3,200 by the end of July and potentially reach $4,000 by the end of September. Currently, CoinMarketCap data shows ETH trading about 50% below its all-time high of $4,891 set in 2021.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.