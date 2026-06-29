Ethereum News: Trent Van Epps, a former Ethereum Foundation ecosystem development lead and co-organizer of Protocol Guild, warned in a June 26 CoinDesk Markets Outlook interview with Jennifer Sanasie that Ethereum’s core protocol development requires roughly $30 million annually to remain healthy, a figure that existing funding mechanisms fall meaningfully short of covering, with no replacement infrastructure yet in place to close the gap.

This is not simply a budget shortfall. It is a structural test of whether Ethereum’s deliberate decentralization of governance authority can outrun the deterioration of the funding pipelines that authority was meant to replace.

Subtraction Strategy: The EF’s Intentional Retreat and What It Leaves Behind

Van Epps left the Ethereum Foundation after its leadership committed to accelerating the subtraction strategy, a philosophy of deliberately reducing the EF’s central role and pushing legitimacy into the broader ecosystem.

Is Ethereum facing a funding crisis?@trent_vanepps joins @jennsanasie on Markets Outlook to unpack ETH's $30M funding gap and what comes next. 00:00 – Trent Van Epps Joins Markets Outlook

00:57 – Why Trent Left the Ethereum Foundation

01:55 – What Is Subtraction and Why It… pic.twitter.com/bgv7hYnzmo — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) June 25, 2026

Operationally, that means cutting annual treasury disbursements from roughly 15% of holdings per year toward a 5% baseline by 2030. The EF has also cut its workforce by approximately 20% and seen ten senior figures depart within roughly six months, including its second co-director in four months, a pace of organizational change that has amplified ETH governance questions across the ecosystem, as detailed in coverage of the EF’s parallel restructuring and treasury management shift.

The more immediate pressure point is the April 2026 expiry of the Client Incentive Program (CIP), a four-year EF-funded scheme that provided vesting-linked ETH rewards to execution and consensus client teams, including Geth, Erigon, and Lighthouse maintainers, contingent on mainnet reliability. The CIP was framed from inception as temporary support while durable alternatives developed. Those alternatives have not materialized at sufficient scale.

Protocol Guild’s Track Record Against the Structural Shortfall

Van Epps co-founded Protocol Guild as a collective funding mechanism that routes donated tokens to active Ethereum L1 contributors via long-term vesting, without granting donors control over protocol priorities.

Major contributors have included Lido, Uniswap, and ENS. Since launch, Protocol Guild has distributed nearly $40 million to Ethereum core developers over approximately four years, averaging roughly $10 million per year against a stated need of $30 million annually, leaving a structural shortfall Van Epps estimates at around $20 million per year.

“The level of funding needed for core development is relatively stable. I would estimate around 30 million per year… We’ve distributed over almost $40 million to a lot of these core developers, but this is over 4 years and ultimately it’s not sufficient,” Van Epps said in the CoinDesk interview.

He described the core obstacle as a free rider problem: DeFi protocols, stablecoin issuers, and Layer 2 networks extract significant economic value from Ethereum’s shared infrastructure while facing no mechanism that compels contribution to its maintenance.

Today, the EF is changing shape, concluding a months-long process of reorganization as part of the implementation of the Mandate and the Treasury Management Policy. We come out of this process with the structure, activities, and people necessary for execution on the critical… — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) June 23, 2026

The analytical question is no longer whether the EF’s subtraction philosophy is directionally correct; it is whether the 3-to-9-month window Van Epps identifies will produce durable institutions or a slow-burning developer attrition cycle.

The risks he outlines are concrete: loss of key maintainers, reduced client diversity, slower bug response, and delays to roadmap work including quantum-resistance upgrades, a technical scope that underscores the complexity of sustaining core development across more than ten client and research teams, as reflected in the scale of Ethereum’s ongoing technical development commitments.

Ethereum News: Van Epps’ Case for a Multipolar Funding Future

Despite the warnings, Van Epps characterized Ethereum’s competitive position as durable. He argued that Ethereum’s leads in decentralized finance, stablecoin settlement volume, and EVM adoption represent network effects that remain difficult for competitors to replicate, and that the $30 million annual figure is trivial relative to Ethereum’s approximately $200 billion market cap and trillions in annual stablecoin settlement.

Van Epps envisions a governance structure over the next decade in which the EF operates in a narrower research and coordination role alongside multiple independent institutions handling commercialization, infrastructure funding, and ecosystem growth, a vision Vitalik Buterin has similarly articulated, describing the EF as “not designed to be an eternal steward.”

He also called for a clearer narrative connecting ETH as an asset to the network’s expanding on-chain economy, arguing that stronger advocacy around ETH’s value accrual is a prerequisite for attracting the institutional patronage that would replace CIP-style support.

We suspect the next visible indicator of whether this transition is succeeding will not be a governance announcement but a client team roster, specifically, whether the developers who built and maintain Ethereum’s execution layer are still doing so twelve months from now.

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