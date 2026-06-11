Ethereum News: Consensys CEO Joe Lubin Sets 3–5 Year Timeline for a Fully ZK Ethereum

In the news today, Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin said that ETH could become a fully zero-knowledge proof-based protocol within 3 to 5 years, anchoring that prediction to the Lean Ethereum proposal from Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake, which targets 10,000+ transactions per second on mainnet via native ZK verification at Layer 1.

Lubin’s remarks arrive as Ethereum’s Layer 1 continues to face throughput pressure and as Vitalik Buterin has publicly pulled back from characterizing rollups as a permanent architectural destination, with Buterin stating earlier in 2026 that most L2S had become “branded shards” rather than genuinely differentiated execution environments.

Joe Lubin predicts Ethereum could become a fully ZK-proof protocol in 3-5 years. In a June 10 interview, the Ethereum co-founder said ongoing ZK innovations will strengthen the L1 while delivering synchronous composability with L2s, enabling atomic execution and unified… — unfolded. (@cryptounfolded) June 10, 2026

The analytical question is not whether Ethereum will eventually integrate ZK proofs; it is whether Lubin’s reframing of the rollup era as a deliberate strategic phase reflects a coherent long-run plan, or a retroactive narrative applied to a roadmap that drifted further than intended.

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Ethereum News: The ZK Convergence Roadmap, What Lubin’s Framework Actually Establishes

The mechanism is bigger than the news, the Ethereum ecosystem, in Lubin’s framing, has passed through a “divergence phase” in which the rollup-centric roadmap – formalized around 2020–2021 – deliberately pushed execution off-chain to Layer 2 networks like Linea and Gnosis, allowing zero-knowledge proving technology to mature in production environments before being reintegrated at L1.

That reintegration is what Lubin calls the “convergence phase,” in which real-time ZK proving already running on L2s migrates upward to mainnet, ultimately collapsing the distinction between layers into a single atomic execution context where assets move without bridges and liquidity fragmentation disappears.

The Lean Ethereum proposal, authored by Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake, operationalizes this convergence target at L1 with a throughput ceiling of 10,000+ TPS – a figure that would represent an order-of-magnitude improvement over current mainnet capacity and a direct answer to competing Layer 1 architectures; Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade, for instance, is currently in validator testing with sub-second finality as its headline metric.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of several details here. The phased rollout timeline, an opt-in validator phase in 2026, mandatory transition by 2027, has been reported in corroborating coverage but has not been independently confirmed by the Ethereum Foundation at the time of publication.

What is confirmed: the EF has published plans for an optional L1 zkEVM client as a first step toward full-stack ZK integration, and Lubin’s own Consensys-built Linea is already running ZK proofs in production, including experiments in synchronous composability that Lubin has previously described as “the holy grail of our ecosystem.” Gnosis’s Ethereum Economic Zone, developed in part by contributors with EF backgrounds, pursues similar integration, a shared execution context between L1 and L2 with tighter composability and shared security.

What remains unresolved is the pace at which making zkEVM verification mandatory at the consensus layer could clear the required auditing, formal verification, and client diversity work, timelines that some protocol developers assess as longer than Lubin’s 3-to-5-year window implies.

On the Ethereum Foundation restructuring, Lubin was categorical: “There won’t be a second foundation.” Instead, he indicated that at least three groups will spin out of the Ethereum Foundation, each focused on discrete mandates, core protocol development, usability and scalability, and institutional outreach, while the EF itself narrows to what Lubin called its “CROPs” components. That organizational segmentation is positioned not as instability but as preparation for the coordination demands of a ZK-heavy protocol transition.

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