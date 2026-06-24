Ethereum News: Ethereum Foundation Drops 20% of Staff and Reshapes Into Five Protocol Clusters

Crowding the news headline, the Ethereum Foundation announced on June 23, 2026, that it had eliminated 54 positions, roughly 20% of its approximately 270-person workforce. Not just the menpower, it also cut its 2026 operating budget by 40%, reorganizing the remaining organization into five domain-focused clusters alongside dedicated operations and management support functions, according to a post published by Vitalik Buterin on the EF’s official blog.

This is not simply a headcount reduction. It is a deliberate pivot away from the EF’s historical role as Ethereum’s central development engine toward a narrower mandate as protocol overseer, with the financial architecture to match.

Ethereum News: Ethereum Foundation Layoffs and New Cluster Structure: What the Reorganization Covers

The five clusters replacing the prior functional structure are: Protocol Layer, focused on post-quantum security, zkEVM, and L1 privacy; Access Layer, building tools for users and AI agents to transact and delegate on-chain without intermediary reliance; User Layer, conducting empirical research on actual ETH network usage to ground protocol decisions; Community Layer, managing the EF’s public positioning across crypto, open-source software, and cryptography research; and Institutional Layer, engaging financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and academics on Ethereum integration and policy tracking.

Today, the EF is changing shape, concluding a months-long process of reorganization as part of the implementation of the Mandate and the Treasury Management Policy. We come out of this process with the structure, activities, and people necessary for execution on the critical… — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) June 23, 2026

The Protocol Layer cluster’s published mandate states it “does not exist to make Ethereum more marketable or focused on short-term interests, or to make it easier to turn into another financial rail controlled by intermediaries.” That framing is a direct signal about the EF’s intended distance from TradFi-adjacent product development, even as its Institutional Layer deepens engagement with exactly those counterparties.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in June

Endowment Model and the Financial Mechanics Behind the Cuts

The restructuring advances a crypto restructuring of the EF’s treasury policy that began in earnest in June 2025 and was formalized in a 38-page mandate document published in March 2026.

Current annual spend runs at approximately 15% of remaining treasury assets; the target under the new endowment model is to reduce that rate to roughly 5% by 2030, a pace the foundation describes as sufficient to sustain operations indefinitely, per research compiled by CoinMarketCap Academy.

Departing employees will receive severance of at least one month’s salary per year of service, a retirement payment, and access to a support fund that includes career coaching and ecosystem placement assistance. Nine senior figures have left the EF since January 2026, including former co-executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-Wei Wang, with Bastian Aue serving in an interim leadership role.

This year, the EF is decreasing its budget by roughly 40%, which entails some difficult decisions. The goal of the decreases was set out in the Treasury Management Policy last year: the EF is transitioning into being a long-term-oriented endowment-based organization, shifting… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) June 23, 2026

The announcement arrived one day after former EF researchers launched Ethlabs, an independent protocol lab, a sequence that illustrates the broader dispersal of Ethereum development capacity away from the foundation’s direct payroll. That shift in blockchain governance structure, from centralized foundation funding to a more distributed ecosystem of independent research entities, is precisely what the EF’s new organizational logic is designed to accommodate rather than resist.

Funding Continuity and the Near-Term Risk Window

Former core contributor Trent Van Epps issued a pointed warning in community discussion following the announcement: core development could face a structural funding shortage within three to nine months as customer incentive programs expire coincident with the EF’s budget contraction.

That timeline is the primary near-term risk to watch, distinct from the longer-term question of whether the endowment model can sustain research velocity at scale.

We suspect the more consequential indicator over the next two quarters will not be ETH’s price reaction, down 0.46% on announcement day and already looking bad at $1,668, but whether independent entities such as Ethlabs and other ecosystem-funded groups move to absorb protocol research that the EF has explicitly deemphasized.

Joe Lubin’s Consensys has flagged its own zk-proof development timeline, which may partially overlap with work the EF is stepping back from. The analytical question is no longer whether the EF needs to restructure; it is whether the ecosystem’s distributed funding mechanisms can absorb the gap before research continuity breaks.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.