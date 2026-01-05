Ethereum Price Prediction: Vitalik Warns ETH Isn’t Ready Yet – Here’s What Needs to Happen Before the Next Big Rally

In a New Year’s message, Vitalik Buterin stated that Ethereum made significant progress in 2025 by becoming faster, more stable, and easier to run without compromising decentralization. Scaling tools improved, bottlenecks eased, and infrastructure matured.

However, Buterin warned that Ethereum is still far from its end goal. He pushed back against chasing short-term narratives, such as tokenized dollars, political meme coins, or artificially generated activity designed to boost usage metrics.

His focus remains on Ethereum functioning as a neutral, durable “world computer” that works without centralized control. Vitalik made it clear that Ethereum’s next major rally depends on real-world resilience and usage, not hype cycles.

ETH Price Analysis: Breakout from Long-Term Resistance Is Happening Right Now

Ethereum is trading near $3,160 after months of tightening price action. The daily chart shows ETH coiling inside a symmetrical triangle. A confirmed breakout above the $3,400-$3,500 zone would invalidate the structure and flip prior resistance into support.

The next heavy resistance sits near $4,600. Clearing that zone would open a path toward $9,500-$10,000 over the coming months, based on prior cycle extensions.

Meanwhile, the RSI has recovered above the midline, and the MACD is curling upward after a prolonged negative phase.

However, this bullish case fails if ETH loses the $2,650-$2,700 support area. A break below it exposes ETH to a deeper pullback toward $2,400, a roughly 15% drop from current levels.

