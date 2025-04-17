Fartcoin Approaches $1B Market Cap as Whales Buy More

Key Notes

A new wallet spent $1M USDC to buy 1.06M Fartcoin, adding fuel to the bullish momentum.

If FARTCOIN breaks above $0.98, the next key Fibonacci targets are $1.095, $1.28, and $1.46.

Polymarket shows a 73% chance of FARTCOIN claiming an FDV of $1 billion before July.

Fartcoin FARTCOIN $0.89 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $882.23 M Vol. 24h: $355.09 M is once again making headlines across the meme coin world. The token, currently priced at $0.9167, has gained 8.34% in the last 24 hours and now boasts a market capitalization of $916.76 million — its highest since January 2025.

The surge comes amid renewed whale activity and strong technical momentum. CoinMarketCap data shows that FARTCOIN has breached the resistance at the 20-day EMA of $0.88421.

Whales Buying FARTCOIN

According to on-chain data tracker Lookonchain, a fresh wallet just deployed $1 million USDC to scoop up 1.06 million Fartcoins at $0.944, suggesting strong buy-side conviction even at local highs.

Market bleeding red, but $Fartcoin is pumping against the tide. A newly created wallet spent 1M $USDC to buy 1.06M $Fartcoin at $0.944 an hour ago.https://t.co/wcmCXfFvYD pic.twitter.com/MqM7EivyoX — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 16, 2025

Betting platform Polymarket reveals that over 73% of users believe Fartcoin will reach a $1 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV) before July, and the recent price action seems to echo that optimism.

The coin has exploded over 225% in the past month, with a nearly 30% gain in the last seven days alone.

Fartcoin Price Analysis

Fartcoin is trading just above the midline of the Bollinger Bands (20 SMA), currently around $0.888. The bands are beginning to tighten, which is a classic sign that a volatile breakout could be near.

FARTCOIN has shown a tendency to expand strongly after such squeezes, as seen earlier in April when the price exploded past $0.80 during a similar setup.

The lower band sits near $0.82, offering near-term support, while the upper band resistance is at $0.95. A clear break above this resistance could open up another leg higher.

In the latest 4H MACD snapshot, the MACD line is curling up toward the signal line, hinting at a potential bullish crossover. While the histogram is still slightly negative, momentum is quickly shifting upward.

If the crossover confirms, it could trigger fresh buy signals for traders, possibly propelling FARTCOIN above $0.95 and toward psychological resistance at $1.00.

All Eyes on $1.09 and Beyond

As per the chart below, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4H chart sits at 57 for Fartcoin, suggesting bullish momentum but still plenty of room before entering overbought territory. This means there’s enough gas left in the tank for bulls to push the price higher.

The most bullish technical signal right now comes from the Fibonacci extension levels. After bottoming near $0.84, Fartcoin has rebounded into the 0.786 fib retracement zone, sitting just below the 1.0 mark at $0.987.

If it clears this level with volume, the next key Fibonacci extension targets are:

1.618 Fib = $1.095

2.618 Fib = $1.280

3.618 Fib = $1.465

4.236 Fib = $1.579

Traders will be eyeing that $1.095 level as the next real test of bullish strength. A clean break above $1 could lead to price discovery and renewed hype on social media.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.