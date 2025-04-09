Fartcoin Forms Bearish ‘M’ Pattern: 60% Crash Incoming?

Key Notes

FARTCOIN is down 6% to $0.54, showing signs of exhaustion after a recent surge.

Analyst Ali Martinez warns of a potential bearish "M" pattern, predicting a drop to $0.21.

Crypto General predicts a bold rally for FARTCOIN, targeting $10.

FARTCOIN FARTCOIN $0.52 24h volatility: 12.5% Market cap: $518.07 M Vol. 24h: $285.77 M , the meme token that recently took the crypto community by storm, has started showing signs of exhaustion.

At the time of writing, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency is trading at around $0.54, down by 6% in the past day. FARTCOIN recently gained traction after surging 130% in the past month, even as broader crypto markets stayed relatively muted.

Despite the latest pullback, the token’s market cap remains strong at $544 million—more than double what it was just a month ago. However, popular analyst Ali Martinez recently noted a potential “M” pattern formation on the 12-hour chart since March 12. He warned that if the structure plays out, FARTCOIN could drop to $0.21.

#Fartcoin is showing signs of an “M” pattern. If confirmed, it could send prices back to $0.21. pic.twitter.com/wKWZ31pqTJ — Ali (@ali_charts) April 9, 2025

Meanwhile, analytics platform CryptoRobotics notes strong buy-side volume clustering around the $0.50–$0.52 price band. According to their analysis, if the token holds above this demand zone, traders could see the price surging to the previous local high of $0.65.

#FARTCOIN Analysis – Long Setup in a Bearish Market



This coin appears stronger than the overall market. Even during Bitcoin's sharp decline, it maintained its position and only slightly corrected.



Currently, a strong volume zone has formed at $0.50–$0.52. We expect a reaction… pic.twitter.com/0ZUM1nmo8p — CryptoRobotics (@cryptorobotics) April 8, 2025

FARTCOIN Price Outlook

On the 4-hour FARTCOIN price chart, the RSI currently hovers around 56, suggesting that buyers and sellers are evenly matched for now. A further upward move could lead to a short-term bullish momentum.

The Bollinger Bands show that FARTCOIN is testing the midline around $0.51 after bouncing off the lower band on April 7. If the meme coin closes sustainably above the midline, it could retest the upper band near $0.61.

However, failure to hold above the $0.52–$0.50 zone could result in a slide toward $0.44.

Meanwhile, the MACD recently flashed a bullish crossover, with the blue MACD line rising above the orange signal line.

However, the histogram bars are flattening, suggesting that momentum may be fading. Notably, FARTCOIN’s 24-hour trading volume has seen a 17% drop, as per the data by CoinMarketCap.

#FARTCOIN is looking very strong irrespective of market conditions, the MM are doing a really great work here.



I am now looking out for coins that are holding strong in this bearish scenario and Fart coin is one of them.



It looks like it has bottomed out and is consolidating… pic.twitter.com/rAsoI2Coxm — Crypto General 🧲 (@DaCryptoGeneral) April 8, 2025

It is important to note that market analyst Crypto General recently stated that FARTCOIN is currently consolidating below the breakout zone at $0.58. They predicted a bold price target of $10 for the meme coin, a nearly 20x jump from current levels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.