Why Is MELANIA MEME Coin Up 10% Today?

Key Notes

This move included transferring 150 million MELANIA tokens ($50 million) from the community wallet, with 20 million tokens allocated to Wintermute.

The partnership news drove a 104% spike in daily trading volumes to $38 million, pushing $MELANIA's market cap to a one-month high of $300 million.

The team also plans to launch a revamped website, signaling ongoing ecosystem expansion and increased whale activity.

Official Melania Meme MELANIA $0.36 24h volatility: 10.1% Market cap: $143.11 M Vol. 24h: $40.18 M is up 10% today, trading at $0.35, as the team announced a recent partnership with market-maker Wintermute. This is a strategic partnership that seeks to enhance token liquidity and stabilize market activity for MELANIA.

150 Million MELANIA Transferred

Following the partnership announcement, the MELANIA team transferred 150 million tokens, worth $50 million, from the community wallet, with 20 million tokens ($6.62 million) allocated directly to Wintermute.

MELANIA Meme (https://t.co/S2km4bxIMT) ($MELANIA) has entered into an agreement with Wintermute to provide liquidity. Holders will notice movement of the $MELANIA tokens to new wallets. Further, the $MELANIA team is launching a new website for $MELANIA. — MelaniaMeme (@TrueMELANIAmeme) June 3, 2025

Following this partnership news, MELANIA price witnessed a quick rebound after surging 10%, with daily trading volumes shooting 104% to $38 million. Furthermore, the meme coin’s market cap has surged to $300 million, the highest in a month.

The MELANIA team is also preparing to launch a revamped website, signaling further development efforts to support the project’s ecosystem. Additionally, this partnership news has led to increased whale activity and heightened social media buzz.

Trump Family on a Roll

Donald Trump’s family has been actively working in the crypto space. On June 3, Truth Social, the media platform owned by Donald Trump, submitted the filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF, with the listing of the shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) upon approval.

NYSE Arca submitted a Form 19b-4 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 4, seeking approval for the ETF. The fund is designed to track Bitcoin BTC $105 499 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $25.07 B price, similar to existing ETFs, with Foris DAX Trust Company being its Bitcoin custodian.

Furthermore, rumors circulated that the Trump family is likely to launch a Bitcoin trading application.

The Trump Organization has zero involvement with this wallet product. @EricTrump and I know nothing about it. Stay tuned—World Liberty Financial @worldlibertyfi, which we have been working tirelessly on, will be launching our official wallet soon. https://t.co/h1wO7dy6AX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2025

Furthermore, blockchain analytics platform Arkham reports that an address linked to the TRUMP meme team withdrew 4.167 million TRUMP tokens, valued at approximately $47 million, from the Squads Vault today. Later, the Trump team transferred this full amount to deposit addresses on major exchanges, including Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Coinbase. Last week, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that TRUMP coin holders will get no official protection.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.