After a 75% weekly rally, Fartcoin’s value is cooling off, yet investor confidence remains strong.

Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
Fartcoin Whales Offload Tokens: Will the Rally Sustain?

Key Notes

  • Fartcoin’s momentum is slowing after a 75% price increase in the past week.
  • Top 5 wallets locked in over $8.9 million in profits, according to Nansen.
  • CoinMarketCap data shows that 71% users remain bullish on the meme coin.

After a 75% rally last week, Fartcoin’s upward trajectory appears to be slowing down now. The Solana-based meme coin is currently trading at $0.83, down about 2% over the past 24 hours. This follows a series of exits by whales who cashed out massive gains.

This has raised concerns among investors about whether the token’s value has already peaked.

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen reports that the top five Fartcoin wallets collectively booked over $8.9 million in profits in recent days.

One of those wallets liquidated its entire position, walking away with $1.88 million, while another is still holding strong with $4.15 million in unrealized gains.

On Sunday, a whale dumped $4.29 million worth of Fartcoin, when the token was around $0.90.

On the same day, another investor offloaded 1.56 million Fartcoins, worth $1.26 million. These sell-offs erased around $150 million from the token’s market cap, which currently sits around $850 million.

Despite this, Fartcoin had contributed 5.43% of the total on-chain meme coin trading volume on Solana on Sunday, according to Bizzy.

CoinMarketCap’s sentiment indicator reveals that 71% of investors are still bullish on Fartcoin’s future trajectory.

FARTCOIN’s Price Outlook

On the daily FARCOIN price chart, the RSI is at 66, hovering just below overbought territory, indicating potentially waning momentum.

Fartcoin’s price chart. Souce: TradingView.com

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands are widening with the price currently trading near the upper band, a zone often associated with short-term resistance. A breakout above $0.88 could confirm bullish continuation to $1.

On the other hand, the middle band (20-day SMA) near $0.58 serves as the key support. If the price slips downwards, it could result in a deeper correction toward $0.45.

Meanwhile, on the hourly chart, the meme coin is trading within a falling wedge, a bullish reversal pattern. The token has already bounced off its moving average support.

Fartcoin’s price chart. Source: TradingView.com

If the token manages to breakout above $0.86, it could move towards the psychological $1 mark. However, failure to hold the wedge could retest the $0.78 level.

Technical analyst BTCmask noted that Fartcoin recently executed a clean support-resistance flip at the $0.80 level. “In my view, this uptrend’s far from over — still plenty of gas left in the tank,” he wrote on X.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

