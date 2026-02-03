Galaxy Digital Shares Plunge 20% Following $482M Q4 Loss Report

Key Notes

Galaxy Digital's Q4 2025 net loss of $482 million stands in stark contrast to Q3's $505 million profit, demonstrating extreme sensitivity to market cycles.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization halved from $4.4 trillion in October to $2.7 trillion by February 2026, directly pressuring the firm's balance sheet.

Galaxy's digital asset holdings declined 22% quarter-over-quarter, while Bitcoin and Ethereum depreciated 23% and 28% respectively during Q4 2025.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) shares crashed 20.65% on Tuesday, sliding to $21.32 after the crypto firm reported a staggering $482 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The loss exposes how crypto firms struggle when markets tank. For all of 2025, Galaxy burned through $241 million, hurt by tumbling token values and roughly $160 million in one-time charges, according to its 2025 financial results press release, shared during the earnings call with shareholders.

Galaxy’s digital asset holdings shrank 22% from the previous quarter, dropping to $1.68 billion from $2.14 billion. Revenue fell to $10.37 billion in Q4 from $15.81 billion a year earlier, while trading volumes slumped 40%. Adjusted EBITDA turned negative at $518 million.

This Q4 loss is very different from their performance in Q3, when they reported $505 million of net income, and was up more than 1,546% from Q2. The most significant difference between the quarters is the drop in the crypto market cap: in October, it was $4.4 trillion, and in February 2026, it is close to $2.7 trillion, according to Coingecko data.

Galaxy Shares Hit a Seven-Month Low

Tuesday’s selloff erased nearly $5.12 per share, pushing the stock to its lowest level since July 2025. Investors fled due to concerns about Galaxy’s heavy exposure to volatile token prices, according to some Wall Street analysts.

The broader crypto market meltdown hammered Galaxy’s balance sheet. Bitcoin BTC $76 387 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.53 T Vol. 24h: $71.72 B dropped 23% in Q4 2025—its worst fourth quarter since 2018—while Ethereum ETH $2 300 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $277.47 B Vol. 24h: $45.82 B sank 28%. Bitcoin now trades around $74,000, and on Polymarket, forecasts put it at around $65,000, with the overall market hovering near $2.65 trillion in early February. Galaxy’s direct holdings mean more downside ahead if the crypto market keeps sliding.

