Galaxy Digital Posts $505M Q3 Net Income, Up 1,546% From Q2

Key Notes

The firm executed a landmark $9 billion Bitcoin transaction involving approximately 80,000 BTC on behalf of institutional clients.

Digital asset trading volumes surged 140% from the previous quarter, propelling adjusted EBITDA to $629 million for the period.

Galaxy's stock price climbed over 6% following the earnings announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in its diversification strategy.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) reported net income of $505 million for the third quarter of 2025, with diluted earnings per share hitting $1.01. The company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA stood at $629 million, marking an increase primarily driven by the Digital Assets division as trading volumes and spot activity set new quarterly benchmarks.

Management credited a sharp increase in digital asset volumes—up 140% from Q2—as a key factor in the profit jump. The Global Markets segment posted a record adjusted gross profit of $295 million, driven by robust spot and derivatives trading, as well as the execution of a $9 billion Bitcoin BTC $111 850 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $95.54 B sale, comprising approximately 80,000 BTC, on behalf of a client. CoinSpeaker reported this sale in July 2025.

Galaxy’s total platform assets reached $17 billion at the quarter’s end, with $8.8 billion in assets under management and $6.6 billion under stake. The company held $1.9 billion in cash and stablecoins as of September 30, 2025. Capital for operations was supported by a $460 million equity investment from a leading global asset manager, with $325 million in net proceeds earmarked for Helios campus expansion and corporate objectives, according to the press release.

Strong Outlook for Data Center and Asset Management

Galaxy gave a brief update on its Helios Data Center in West Texas, noting continued progress toward operational readiness in 2026. The site is fully leased to CoreWeave, an AI and high-performance computing company, under agreements spanning up to 800 MW of capacity.

The Helios campus has become central to Galaxy’s long-term growth strategy, representing its diversification from digital asset trading into data infrastructure that supports the AI economy.

Its departments of asset management and infrastructure solutions generated $23 million in adjusted gross profit, primarily due to more than $2 billion of net inflows into Galaxy’s alternatives suite and ETFs.

New multi-year digital asset mandates from treasury clients added $4.5 billion in assets, supporting annual recurring fee revenue exceeding $40 million. Galaxy’s recent launch of the GalaxyOne platform in October provides individual US investors with access to high-yield cash, cryptocurrency, and equity trading.

Positive Market Reaction to Q3 Report

With the report of its Q3 results, the shares of Galaxy Digital (GLXY: NASDAQ) were actively traded. In 24 hours, its shares increased more than 6%, with a trading volume of 16,874,909 shares, according to Yahoo Finance. Galaxy Digital is experiencing a strong performance in 2025, with an 82.55% year-to-date increase.

The trading activity indicated heightened volatility and increased trading volumes, consistent with the scale of reported financial and strategic developments, reflecting a positive reaction following Galaxy Digital’s announcement of a 1,546% quarter-over-quarter increase in net income and further details on institutional growth and infrastructure expansion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.