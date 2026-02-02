Bitcoin Price to $65,000? Polymarket Odd Jumps to 72%

Key Notes

Bitcoin price is currently trading at $77,752.83 after a weekend crash.

Polymarket bettors say it could dip further below $65,000.

Strategy Inc and other Bitcoin buyers have been affected by the massive price decline.

Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is gradually losing momentum, causing market observers to suspect a further downtrend to $65,000. With the price now between $75,000 and $77,000, the odds favor further value decline, according to bets on the popular prediction markets platform Polymarket.

Bitcoin Price Rests Around $77,000

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin price has now reached $77,752.83, marking a 13.43% decline over the last 30 days.

This is the result of a bearish weekend sell-off that saw BTC go below $75,000. On this premise, prediction markets have turned more bearish on the firstborn crypto asset. So far, the odds of Bitcoin going further below $75,000 to around $65,000 this year have jumped to 72%.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has a 24-hour trading volume of $73.14 billion and a market cap of $1.54 trillion. There are some other large bets on BTC dropping below $55,000 and reclaiming $100,000 by year-end. These come with implied probabilities of 61% and 54%, respectively.

This downside bet is a signal of a sentiment reversal. It looks like the market has successfully erased gains made months back when President Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Judging by its large stash, Michael Saylor’s Strategy may have been impacted more by the decline. Last week, Strategy announced that it purchased 2,932 BTC between Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 for approximately $264 million at an average purchase price of $90,061 per Bitcoin. Upon this purchase, its Bitcoin holdings jumped to 712,647 BTC, accumulated at a total cost of about $54.2 billion.

As it stands, the business intelligence and software firm is now sitting on more than $1 billion in unrealized losses.

