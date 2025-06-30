Germany’s Largest Bank Group Sparkassen to Offer Bitcoin Trading to 50M Clients

Key Notes

Sparkassen will offer Bitcoin and crypto trading to 50 million retail clients via DekaBank starting in summer 2026.

Bitcoin is forming a cup and handle pattern near $110K, with a breakout potentially targeting $125K–$130K.

Regulatory clarity under MiCA and rising retail demand are accelerating crypto adoption in the European banking sector.

Sparkassen, Germany’s largest banking group, plans to offer Bitcoin BTC $107 230 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $23.40 B and crypto trading to its 50 million retail clients by summer 2026. The move follows a major policy reversal from its 2023 stance, which cited crypto as too volatile for mainstream finance.

According to Bloomberg, Sparkassen clients will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and select digital assets directly through their mobile banking apps via DekaBank, the group’s securities platform. The rollout comes amid growing institutional interest and a clearer regulatory framework under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules.

BREAKING: 🇩🇪 GERMANY’S LARGEST BANKING GROUP SPARKASSEN TO LAUNCH CRYPTO TRADING IN 2026. BANKS ARE IN FOMO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LiBy5vZJ9a — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) June 30, 2025

Matthias Dießl of the Bavarian Savings Banks Association confirmed that retail demand for crypto services was a key factor in the decision. The development positions Sparkassen ahead of peers like BNP Paribas and Société Générale, which have focused more narrowly on custody and tokenization.

The move is also seen as a cultural shift, signaling broader acceptance of digital assets in the European banking sector. With Sparkassen now embracing crypto trading, other traditional banks could feel pressure to follow suit.

Bitcoin Builds Bullish Cup and Handle Pattern Below $110K

Bitcoin is currently trading near $107,500, consolidating beneath a key resistance at $110,000. A cup and handle pattern has developed over the past several months, suggesting bullish continuation if the neckline breaks.

The setup points to a measured move toward $125,000–$130,000, assuming confirmation above $111K. RSI is trending near 56 and rising, while the MACD shows signs of a bullish crossover. Volatility is expected to return as Bollinger Bands begin expanding.

Bitcoin also finds short-term support from the 20-day EMA at $106,100 and the 50-day EMA near $104,100. A clean daily close above $110K would confirm the breakout. A drop below $101K, however, would invalidate the current structure.

BTC Bull Token Presale Nears Cap Ahead of Claim Phase

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is gaining traction as a presale token that rewards holders in Bitcoin. With its presale price at $0.002585, the project has raised over $7.8 million USDT out of a targeted $8.87 million.

The claim phase begins in six days, with purchases available via card or crypto. BTC Bull promotes itself as the “best Bitcoin-linked crypto presale,” and staking options are live. All transactions are powered by Web3Payments, offering buyers flexibility and speed.

To learn more, visit the BTC Bull Token site.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.