Hamster Kombat’s HMSTR Token Hits 11 Million Holders, Trading Volume Skyrockets

Key Notes

HMSTR now has 11 million holders and counting.

Trading volume has reached a remarkable $4 billion in 24 hours.

The viral tap-to-earn game Hamster Kombat has resurfaced with exciting news following earlier reports that it lost over 260 million players in three months. This time, the update is mainly about its HMSTR HMSTR $0.00407 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $261.27 M Vol. 24h: $113.00 M token, which it claims now has 11 million on-chain holders.

Sharing the news, Hamster Kombat took to its official Telegram channel to announce the impressive growth of HMSTR. The team shared this and some other achievements that the project has since been recording.

$HMSTR Sees Record Growth as Community Support and Trading Volume Surge

For a better understanding of the massive popularity of Hamster Kombat, the team likens the number of holders to a crowd of people that will fill over 239 Yankee Stadiums. Part of the statement reads:

“11 million! 11 million $HMSTR on-chain holders! You know HOW MUCH this is? It’s over 239 Yankee Stadiums full of Hamsters holding the tokens and believing in its value!”

Interestingly, the excitement surrounding Hamster Kombat does not stop with the number of its token holders. HMSTR has also been able to pull incredible trading figures.

A few days ago, the token hit over $1.3 billion in 24-hour spot trading volume and also set a record after seeing $4 billion in 24-hour perpetual trading volume.

With such performances, it goes without saying that HMSTR may already be securing a place for itself among trending cryptocurrencies in the market.

While it is currently a great season for crypto in general, community support has been a vital aspect of HMSTR’s growth. A recent CoinMarketCap poll showed this when 73% of its community indicated that they are very positive about HMSTR’s future.

This positive sentiment from the community has proven to be driving even more interest in HMSTR. So as new investors continue to be attracted to the token, even the existing ones are encouraged to keep holding on to theirs.

Further Plans

Meanwhile, Hamster Kombat may have hinted at further expansion and growth plans. While referring to members of the HMSTR community, known as “Hamsters”, the team subtly called them “the new whales” of the crypto world. As it were, whales are large investors who hold substantial amounts of cryptocurrency, usually enough to sway the market with their trades. So, if this new title is anything to go by, then Hamsters may be bracing up to push HMSTR to unbelievable heights.

